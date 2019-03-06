Lithium Hydroxide Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Lithium Hydroxide Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 114 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases.
The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Global Lithium Hydroxide market size will increase to 700 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Hydroxide.
This report researches the worldwide Lithium Hydroxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Lithium Hydroxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
FMC
SQM
Rockwood
Simbol
Tianqi Lithium
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
Zhonghe
GRM
HAOXIN LIYAN
General Lithium
Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type
Industrial Grade
Battery Grade
Other
Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application
Lubricants
Consumer Electronics
Traffic
Others
Lithium Hydroxide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Lithium Hydroxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium Hydroxide Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Industrial Grade
1.4.3 Battery Grade
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Lubricants
1.5.3 Consumer Electronics
1.5.4 Traffic
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 FMC
8.1.1 FMC Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.1.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 SQM
8.2.1 SQM Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.2.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Rockwood
8.3.1 Rockwood Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.3.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Simbol
8.4.1 Simbol Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.4.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Tianqi Lithium
8.5.1 Tianqi Lithium Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.5.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
8.6.1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.6.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Zhonghe
8.7.1 Zhonghe Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide
8.7.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
