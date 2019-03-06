Lithium Hydroxide Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Lithium Hydroxide Market

Description

Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases.

The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Lithium Hydroxide market size will increase to 700 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Hydroxide.

This report researches the worldwide Lithium Hydroxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Lithium Hydroxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FMC

SQM

Rockwood

Simbol

Tianqi Lithium

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

Zhonghe

GRM

HAOXIN LIYAN

General Lithium

Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Other

Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application

Lubricants

Consumer Electronics

Traffic

Others

Lithium Hydroxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lithium Hydroxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium Hydroxide Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Battery Grade

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lubricants

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Traffic

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 FMC

8.1.1 FMC Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.1.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SQM

8.2.1 SQM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.2.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Rockwood

8.3.1 Rockwood Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.3.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Simbol

8.4.1 Simbol Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.4.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Tianqi Lithium

8.5.1 Tianqi Lithium Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.5.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

8.6.1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.6.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Zhonghe

8.7.1 Zhonghe Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide

8.7.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED



