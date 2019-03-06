Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Lithium Hydroxide Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Lithium Hydroxide Market

Description

Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases. 

The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. 

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. 

Global Lithium Hydroxide market size will increase to 700 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lithium Hydroxide.

This report researches the worldwide Lithium Hydroxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 

This study categorizes the global Lithium Hydroxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
FMC 
SQM 
Rockwood 
Simbol 
Tianqi Lithium 
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium 
Zhonghe 
GRM 
HAOXIN LIYAN 
General Lithium

Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type 
Industrial Grade 
Battery Grade 
Other 
Lithium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application 
Lubricants 
Consumer Electronics 
Traffic 
Others

Lithium Hydroxide Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

Lithium Hydroxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Lithium Hydroxide Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Industrial Grade 
1.4.3 Battery Grade 
1.4.4 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Lubricants 
1.5.3 Consumer Electronics 
1.5.4 Traffic 
1.5.5 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 FMC 
8.1.1 FMC Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.1.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 SQM 
8.2.1 SQM Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.2.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Rockwood 
8.3.1 Rockwood Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.3.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 Simbol 
8.4.1 Simbol Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.4.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.5 Tianqi Lithium 
8.5.1 Tianqi Lithium Company Details 
8.5.2 Company Description 
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.5.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.6 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium 
8.6.1 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Company Details 
8.6.2 Company Description 
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.6.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.7 Zhonghe 
8.7.1 Zhonghe Company Details 
8.7.2 Company Description 
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lithium Hydroxide 
8.7.4 Lithium Hydroxide Product Description 
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis 

