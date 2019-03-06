Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Gym or Club Fitness Trackers Market 2018 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 110 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer. 

North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%. 

The global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in these regions. 

 

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340197-global-gym-club-fitness-trackers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This research report categorizes the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Fitbit 
Samsung 
XiaoMi 
Garmin 
Jabra 
Atlas Wearables 
Moov 
MyZone 
Wahoo 
Gymwatch 
Hykso 
Lumo Bodytech Inc 
TomTom 
NadiX

Market size by Product 
Wrist Wear 
Leg Wear 
Others 
Market size by End User 
Specialist Retailers 
Factory Outlets 
Internet Sales 
Other

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3340197-global-gym-club-fitness-trackers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Wrist Wear 
1.4.3 Leg Wear 
1.4.4 Others 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Specialist Retailers 
1.5.3 Factory Outlets 
1.5.4 Internet Sales 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………..

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Fitbit 
11.1.1 Fitbit Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Fitbit Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Fitbit Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.1.5 Fitbit Recent Development 
11.2 Samsung 
11.2.1 Samsung Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Samsung Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Samsung Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.2.5 Samsung Recent Development 
11.3 XiaoMi 
11.3.1 XiaoMi Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 XiaoMi Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 XiaoMi Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.3.5 XiaoMi Recent Development 
11.4 Garmin 
11.4.1 Garmin Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Garmin Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Garmin Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.4.5 Garmin Recent Development 
11.5 Jabra 
11.5.1 Jabra Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Jabra Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Jabra Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.5.5 Jabra Recent Development 
11.6 Atlas Wearables 
11.6.1 Atlas Wearables Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Atlas Wearables Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Atlas Wearables Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.6.5 Atlas Wearables Recent Development 
11.7 Moov 
11.7.1 Moov Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Moov Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Moov Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered 
11.7.5 Moov Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global School Resource Management Software Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025
Aircraft Refrigerator Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Global Lip Balm Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities in 2019 and Forecast up to 2025
View All Stories From This Author