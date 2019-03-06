I Like This Grape Launches ​Drive Through Napa​, ​Your Ultimate Modern Companion to Napa Valley’s Wine Regions

The travel-friendly book aims to educate consumers and encourage exploration of Napa Valley’s 16 sub-regions through interviews and "Price to Value" charts

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Like This Grape​, the Voice of Modern Wine Culture, is proud to announce the publication of ​ Drive Through Napa ,​ ​ ​Your Ultimate Modern Companion to Napa Valley’s Wine Regions​. The information-packed and conveniently sized softcover & eBook is the first volume in a planned ​Drive Through​ series. http://DriveThroughNapa.com “We don’t want to tell someone where to go or what to drink. Consumers today prefer to make up their own minds,” says Naushad Huda, founder of I Like This Grape and editor of the ​Drive Through​ series. “We created the book from that perspective by using casual tone, bold aesthetics, and value-packed content so that everyone can have a richer experience when visiting Napa Valley, or when buying Napa Valley wines.”Drive Through Napa​ provides fundamental information on California wine history and the 16 American Viticulture Areas (AVAs), or “Napa neighborhoods,” that are home to more than 400 wineries throughout Napa Valley. It lists the regions from south to north, much as Napa visitors would encounter them during a drive up Napa’s central highway.Q&A sections with prominent winemakers and experts begin 14 of the 16 AVA chapters. You’ll learn secrets about each region from the wineries that produce there: Alpha Omega, Cade, Chateau Montelena, Dyer Vineyards, Far Niente, Grgich Hills, Hess Collection, Italics, Keever Vineyards, Raymond, Rombauer, Silverado, Smith-Madrone and Trefethen. ​Drive Through Napa​ concludes with a very special chat in which iconic Napa winemaker and consultant Andy Erickson (Screaming Eagle, Harlan, Spottswoode, Ovid, Dalla Valle, Staglin, Favia, Mayacamas, Mulderbosch) explaining Napa’s unique appeal.Drive Through Napa​ is a pleasurable and easy read with a bold, modern design and “Price to Value” charts powered by Vivino data. Wine fans can drink it in during a one-hour plane trip.The team behind the book are Paul Hodgins, an award-winning veteran wine journalist, author and university professor; and Kathy Lajvardi, an award-winning motion graphics animator for films, including ​Iron Man​; she also designed concert graphics for Madonna.For more information about ​Drive Through Napa​ contact Naushad Huda, (949) 441-4832 or naushad@ilikethisgrape.comI Like This Grape ​is a digital publication aimed at making the education and discovery of wine relatable to modern consumers. We partner with interesting sommeliers, winemakers and wine educators to create unique content. Visit http://ilikethisgrape.com



