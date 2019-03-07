The Azure Cloud Experts Announce an Expansion of Azure Managed Services Offered

The Azure Cloud Experts, a San Diego-based managed service provider specializing in cloud computing, has increased the number of Azure managed services offered.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Azure Cloud Experts , a San Diego-based Azure managed services provider specializing in cloud computing, has increased their number of Azure managed services. The solutions the company now provides include comprehensive coverage of all Microsoft Azure capabilities. This includes migrations, initial setup of cloud or hybrid servers, IT help desk assistance, and many other notable services.The team and their cloud experts have announced full coverage in the following areas: IoT (Internet of Things), SAP, AI (artificial intelligence), DevOps, Blockchain, big data and analytics, hybrid cloud applications, decentralized identity, mobile offerings, e-commerce, governance, confidential computing, SharePoint, dynamics, Red Hat, LOB applications, development and testing, monitoring, business intelligence, modern data warehouse, business SaaS apps, backup and archive, disaster recovery, digital marketing, digital media, high-performance computing, microservice applications, and serverless computing.The primary Azure managed services offered are all “ready-to-go” solutions, so that clients may start taking advantage of Azure at a moment’s notice. IoT (Internet of Things) revolves around digitally transforming and collecting untapped data in order to discover insights through various device connections. SAP on Azure lets critical SAP workloads be assisted by cloud scaling and agility. Azure AI (artificial intelligence) assists most developers and situations.DevOps allows clients to repeatably deliver value to end-users through connecting people, processes, and products. Azure Blockchain lets clients pick the blockchain of their choice and develop and deploy distributed apps efficiently. Azure’s modern data warehouse is in charge of maintaining security, scalability, and effective analytics, while carefully handling the growth of exponential data. Big data and analytics services revolve around analyzing data in order to make real-time, information-backed decisions.About The Azure Cloud ExpertsSince 2001, we’ve helped our customers stay ahead of their competition by helping them with IT, cloud and business transformation. The Azure Cloud Experts are part of an elite group of Microsoft Specialists to be designated Partner Sellers (P-Sellers) by Microsoft. This expertise facilitates industry-leading preparation for hybrid or full migrations to Azure, including the creation of an Azure migration guide that is easy for technical or non-technical executives to grasp.The P-Seller badge means that through The Azure Cloud Expert’s industry-leading services, you have access to the best technical resources and knowledge that Microsoft has to offer. A partnership that is a win-win for you and your organization. Our Microsoft Certified Specialists undergo rigorous training and we are a Microsoft Gold Cloud Services Partner, with a team of senior leaders certified and ready to help your business grow.About Microsoft AzureMicrosoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services to help your organization meet your business challenges. It’s the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using your favorite tools and frameworks. Find answers to the business challenges you face with an Azure solution that brings together everything you need—related products, services, and third-party applications. From DevOps to business analytics to the Internet of Things, you’ll be up and running quickly with a scalable, cost-effective solution that works with your existing investments.###



