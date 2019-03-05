Maryland International Pageants 2019 Crowning

Maryland International Pageants

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARYLAND INTERNATIONAL PAGEANTS CROWNS STATE TITLEHOLDERS IN FOUR AGE DIVISIONS IN ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, MARYLANDMaryland International Pageants crowned six new titleholders on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. Jolene Whetstone of Cumberland, MD was crowned as Miss Pre-Teen Maryland 2019, Ania Crawford of Millersville, MD was crowned as Miss Teen Maryland 2019, Aynia Dorsey of Gaithersburg was crowned as Miss Maryland 2019, and Jennifer Wakefield of Central Maryland was crowned as Mrs. Maryland 2019. They were joined by special guest, Miss Virginia World 2016, Sasha Perea, who served as the Mistress of Ceremony.The field of competitors was rounded out by Dakota Watts of Clinton, MD who will serve as Miss Pre-Teen Old Line State 2019, and Anaya Pope of Gaithersburg, MD who will serve as Miss Teen Maryland Ambassador 2019.The candidates who were vying for the titles of Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Teen, Miss and Mrs. competed in four distinct categories of judging: Fun Fashion Wear, Fitness Wear, Personality Poise and Projection in Evening Wear, and Interview.Executive Director, Janelle Wright, stated: “This pageant is meant to empower each lady and provide them with an avenue to highlight their accomplishments and respective platforms. Maryland International Pageants promotes confidence and celebrates female leadership.”The Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Pre-Teen Old Line State and Mrs. Maryland 2019 titleholders will compete for a national title at the Maier Foundation Performance Hall in Charleston, WV from July 14-20, 2019, and the Miss Teen and Teen Maryland will compete for a national title from July 21-27, 2019.About the American Pageants Organization:The Pre-Teen, Teen, Miss and Mrs. International System has established itself as an organization with integrity, high ethical standards, and consistent application of its rules and regulations. It is our goal to provide ladies everywhere the opportunity to compete in a pageant system that maintains the highest of moral values.We believe that we owe consistent application of our rules and regulations to all our past, present or future contestants and directors. We are firmly committed to applying these standards fairly, uniformly and consistently.To schedule a titleholder for an appearance, please contact Maryland International Pageants by phone at 202-746- 4158 or by email at massiejmw@gmail.com.For more information, please visit www.dmvinternationalpageants.com . ###



