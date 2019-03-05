Kyle Hansen Named New Administrator of Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Hansen, the administrator of Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital , has been named the new administrator of Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, succeeding Kevin Brooks who left Intermountain last month.Hansen will begin transitioning to his new role in the next few weeks and a search for his replacement at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital will begin immediately.“Kyle is a seasoned hospital administrator and effective leader. He has been at the helm in Logan for four years and has an impressive list of accomplishments. During his tenure there, he has helped develop the cancer program, raising more than $7 million toward the expansion of the cancer center to provide high-quality oncology care for the residents of northern Utah,” said Joe Mott, associate chief operating officer of Intermountain’s Specialty-Based Care Group.As a champion of continuous improvement, Hansen led improved quality of care at the hospital and helped his team implement more than 8,000 ideas that resulted in $3 million in cost savings for the facility and its patients.During Hansen’s tenure, Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized with the IBM Watson Top 100 Hospitals award and has received an A grade in safety from the Leapfrog Group. During his time in Logan, Hansen has also been active in the community serving on the boards of the Family Place and the Cache Chamber of Commerce.Prior to his role at Logan, Hansen served as an operations officer at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. Before joining Intermountain Healthcare in 2011, he worked as an assistant administrator at Sutter Health’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in the Oakland, Calif. Area. Hansen completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah and earned an MHA degree at the University of Minnesota.Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based, not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 180 clinics, a Medical Group with some 1,500 employed physicians, a health plans division called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible®, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in clinical quality improvement and in efficient healthcare delivery. For more information about Intermountain, visit http://intermountainhealthcare.org or connect with us on Twitter at twitter.com/intermountain and on Facebook at facebook.com/intermountain.###



