Rhino Shield Jacksonville Discusses Paint Coating Solutions

Most paint companies only offer generic painting solutions. Rhino Shield Jacksonville explains their unique paint coating options for customers everywhere.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly two decades, Rhino Shield’s elastomeric ceramic exterior wall coating systems have proven ideal for virtually any building substrate including wood, stucco, HardiePlank®, brick, and block. Rhino Shield latex-based products are eco-friendly, non-toxic, and applied with conventional professional painting equipment.Because of our unique formula and innovation, all Rhino Shield products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art U.S. manufacturing facility with industry leading quality controls to ensure consistent product quality.At Rhino Shield Jacksonville, we take coatings innovation seriously. The Rhino Shield team is constantly researching and continuously improving our product formulas to achieve the superior quality performance our customers have come to expect over the years, protecting families and businesses all across Florida.As Rhino Shield continues to grow, we will continue to innovate our products to meet the standards of an ever-increasing green economy and to produce higher results for our global customers.One fantastic coat that Rhino Shield offers is the Self Priming Coat. The SPC is a highly breathable acrylic primer that offers waterproofing, high breathability, excellent coverage, and superior adhesion. Formulated with a blend of top-grade resins and ceramic spheres, SPC offers insulation and soundproofing benefits. This durable primer is easy to apply and may be tinted to assist with color changes.Another great option for customers is our Ceramic One Coat. The COC is a superior exterior ceramic paint formulated with top grade acrylic resins, ceramic microspheres, and high pigment content. Ceramic One Coat offers insulation, waterproofing, and excellent coverage. Our self-priming COC is designed as a one coat only, thick application, cost-effective, ceramic alternative. This is a great option for many of our Florida customers.Because of how much it rains in Florida, Rhino-Clear is a clear-coat waterproofing sealer that is a fantastic choice for customers. Rhino-Clear protects, waterproofs, and beautifies most surfaces while decreasing the growth of mold, mildew, and algae. It is 100% acrylic, designed to penetrate porous surfaces and provide an excellent film formation over non-porous or previously painted surfaces. The high-performance resin and special additives form a clear sealer or clear gloss finish and help restore the original color of your substrate.When it comes to choosing the right paint and coating applications for your home or business, let Rhino Shield walk you through the entire process from start to finish.To learn more about Rhino Shield Jacksonville and to connect with them today, click here.



