Neuraswitch Teams Up With Telynx To Deliver Sophisticated AI-Ready Calling Experiences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Neuraswitch and Telnyx announce a partnership and confirm availability of Telynx voice services to all of Neuraswitch customers on the ConnexionsCX platform.

Telnyx, a next-gen cloud communications carrier, aims to eliminate many of the frustrations that come with typical rigid telecoms providers, offering unmatched flexibility and cost savings for progressive communications platforms.

Neuraswitch’s development team has worked closely with Telynx to embed its technology into ConnexionsCX, a next-gen customer experience platform that leverages the power of human emotions and behavioral analytics to provide unique customer experiences.

“We’re extremely excited to team up with Telynx as we’re able to provide much more value to our customers,” said Scott Eller, co-founder and CRO of Neuraswitch. “In the initial conversation with every client, we discuss their current call center setup, including their telephony provider. Far too often, this conversation turns into a vent session about how unhappy they are with their provider, but they feel stuck with no options. By partnering with Telnyx, we now offer a more flexible alternative that is not only quickly and easily implemented, but there can also be significant cost savings as well”.

The ConnexionsCX platform fully leverages the ability to stream media in real-time with Telnyx to provide their clients with advanced analytics and supports sophisticated decision-making on the fly. By using a combination of sentiment and keyword analysis, personality profiling and intelligent routing, the ConnexionsCX platform can ensure that the right agents deliver the right message to the customer, all in real-time.

Ian Reither, Telnyx COO comments “the combination of Telnyx Call Control, which gives customers granular control over their calling experiences in real-time, and Neuraswitch’s cutting-edge platform, is a powerful one. This type of technology has the ability to redefine the way customers interact with businesses.”

You can find both Neuraswitch and Telnyx at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Florida from March 18-21, or see neuraswitch.com and telnyx.com for more information.

About Neuraswitch

Neuraswitch was founded by a team of call center professionals who wanted to redefine the customer experience by creating a unique cloud contact center solution with Artificial Intelligence built right into the platform. Neuraswitch is the creator of ConnexionsCX, a next-generation customer experience platform that leverages the power of human emotions and behavioral analytics to provide unique customer experiences. For more information, please visit neuraswitch.com.

Neuraswitch Contact

Scott Eller, Chief Relationship Officer

scott.eller@neuraswitch.com

About Telynx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (call control, elastic SIP trunking, global number search and telephony data), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection. For more information, please visit telnyx.com.



