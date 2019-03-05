Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market 2018
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Radiation monitoring involves the measurement of radiation dose or radionuclide contamination for reasons related to the assessment or control of exposure to radiation or radioactive substances, and the interpretation of the results.
The use of radiation detection, monitoring and safety equipment minimize the effects of harmful radiations.
In 2018, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Canberra Industries
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Landauer
Mirion Technologies
Bar-Ray Products
Biodex Medical Systems
ProTechMed
ProtecX
Amtek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Gas Filled Detectors
Scintillators
Semiconductor-Based Detectors
Market segment by Application, split into
Nuclear Power Plants
Defense and Homeland Security
Occupational Safety
Oil and Resource Exploration
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Manufacturers
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
