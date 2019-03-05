Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Radiation monitoring involves the measurement of radiation dose or radionuclide contamination for reasons related to the assessment or control of exposure to radiation or radioactive substances, and the interpretation of the results. 
The use of radiation detection, monitoring and safety equipment minimize the effects of harmful radiations. 
In 2018, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Canberra Industries 
Thermo Fisher Scientific 
Landauer 
Mirion Technologies 
Bar-Ray Products 
Biodex Medical Systems 
ProTechMed 
ProtecX 
Amtek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Gas Filled Detectors 
Scintillators 
Semiconductor-Based Detectors

Market segment by Application, split into 
Nuclear Power Plants 
Defense and Homeland Security 
Occupational Safety 
Oil and Resource Exploration 
Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Manufacturers 
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Gas Filled Detectors 
1.4.3 Scintillators 
1.4.4 Semiconductor-Based Detectors 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Nuclear Power Plants 
1.5.3 Defense and Homeland Security 
1.5.4 Occupational Safety 
1.5.5 Oil and Resource Exploration 
1.5.6 Manufacturing 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Size 
2.2 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Canberra Industries 
12.1.1 Canberra Industries Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.1.4 Canberra Industries Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Canberra Industries Recent Development 
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific 
12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 
12.3 Landauer 
12.3.1 Landauer Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.3.4 Landauer Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Landauer Recent Development 
12.4 Mirion Technologies 
12.4.1 Mirion Technologies Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.4.4 Mirion Technologies Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development 
12.5 Bar-Ray Products 
12.5.1 Bar-Ray Products Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.5.4 Bar-Ray Products Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Bar-Ray Products Recent Development 
12.6 Biodex Medical Systems 
12.6.1 Biodex Medical Systems Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.6.4 Biodex Medical Systems Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Biodex Medical Systems Recent Development 
12.7 ProTechMed 
12.7.1 ProTechMed Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.7.4 ProTechMed Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 ProTechMed Recent Development 
12.8 ProtecX 
12.8.1 ProtecX Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.8.4 ProtecX Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 ProtecX Recent Development 
12.9 Amtek 
12.9.1 Amtek Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Introduction 
12.9.4 Amtek Revenue in Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Amtek Recent Development

Continued….

