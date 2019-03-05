Stonechair Capital Launches #EnergyAfrica - An Innovative Private Equity Fund

The #EnergyAfrica fund closes the energy deficit in Africa by investing in all forms of energy exploration, harvesting, and storage.

CALGARY,, CANADA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonechair Capital , a global private equity investment firm is pleased to announce the launch of its new fund #EnergyAfrica . The fund will concentrate on bridging the gap between the rapid growth of infrastructure in Africa and the depletion of energy resources in the region."There is a unique opportunity to invest in the modernization of the infrastructure needed to source, harvest, store and use all forms of energy in Africa," said CEO Christopher McLean. "#EnergyAfrica offers an elite group of investors the opportunity to capitalize on this transition."Stonechair Capital differentiates itself from alternative energy investors through its long-term investment orientation; an evaluation team with strong energy sector expertise; and its international collaboration with African focused institutions.EDITOR NOTES1. Christopher McLean has over 20 years of experience in venture capital and energy projects in the Middle East and Africa. Before starting Stonechair Capital in 2009, he was the head of capital markets and a senior investment banker at Wolverton Securities and the vice president of international opportunities at Research Capital.2. Nicolas Bonnefoy is Stonechair Capital’s Vice President of Legal and Commercial operations. He was a partner at Bowmans in Johannesburg and at Ashurst in London. He brings extensive legal practice with energy contracts and administrations throughout Africa. Nicolas is qualified in France, England and Wales.3. Monica Rovers is Stonechair Capital’s Vice President of Corporate Development. Prior to this she was the Global Head, of Energy at the Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange where she played a fundamental role promoting innovative capital structures to emerging African companies.4. Stonechair Capital is a private equity firm solely focused on Africa energy projects in all their forms. By improving access to growth capital a Stonechair Capital portfolio company is able to reach for its goal as a valuable African energy company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.