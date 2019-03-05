Global Virtual Private Cloud Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Virtual Private Cloud Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Virtual Private Cloud Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Virtual Private Cloud Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Virtual private cloud is an on-demand configurable pool of shared computing resources allocated within a public cloud environment. It provides a certain level of isolation between different organizations using the resources. Virtual private cloud is used by all types of businesses, small and medium enterprises and larges enterprises as well. In virtual private cloud, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure so as to provide a secure and personal data storage space to the users in the public cloud.
Growing digitization has led to an increase in cloud based deployment in healthcare sector. BFSI and telecom sector are investing in cloud based solutions owing to its security and cost efficiency. Virtual private cloud is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its cost-effective solutions.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Private Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Private Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Google
VMware
Oracle
Cisco Systems
Red Hat
NetApp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Platform
Infrastructure
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Saurabh Sinha
