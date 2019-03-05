Global Core Banking Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Core Banking Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Core Banking Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Core Banking Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Commercial or retail banks use what is known as core banking software which record and manage the transactions made by the banks’ customers to their accounts.

This report focuses on the global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Oracle

Infosys

FIS

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

Temenos Group

Finastra

Unisys

HCL Technologies

Infrasoft Technologies

Fiserv

Jack Henry & Associates

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Banks

Private Banks

Corporate Banks

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

