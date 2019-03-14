High-Quality Dental Implants in Lansdale Available from Affordable Dental Solutions

Affordable Dental Solutions offers dentures and dental implants in Lansdale

A single dental implant from Lansdale dentists at ADS costs only $2,000.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions has helped thousands of patients in Lansdale and beyond replace missing or damaged teeth and achieve healthier smiles in the process. Among the services ADS offers are dental implants and dentures.

A single dental implant costs only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown, which add a natural finish to patients’ new smiles. Their durability has made dental implants one of the most popular solutions for missing teeth.

“Whether you have one missing tooth or several, we can help you achieve the smile of your dreams,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in Lansdale.

Dentures in Lansdale are also available from ADS. Full dentures cost $650 per arch, partial dentures cost $750 per arch, and implant-retained dentures are also available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing full lower dentures.

To learn more about dentures or dental implants in Lansdale, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted at all five locations.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.



