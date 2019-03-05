Roast and Ground Coffee Market 2019 Global Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019
Description:-
Coffee beans pass through a long sequence of processes before their essence as a hot beverage lands in our cups at home. Roasted and ground coffee of noble flavor is the result of efficient and gentle production processes
Owing to the presence of many small and large vendors, the roast and ground coffee market appears to be highly fragmented.
Scope of the Report:
The global Roast and Ground Coffee market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Roast and Ground Coffee volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roast and Ground Coffee market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Eight O' Clock Coffee Company
JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS
The J.M.Smucker Company
Keurig Green Mountain
Ajinomoto Foods
Haco Asia Pacific
Industria Colombiana deCafé
LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
Mauro Demetrio
Paulig Group
PEET'S COFFEE & TEA
Strauss
Tres Corações Alimentos
Trung Nguyen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coffee Beans
Packaged Coffee Powder
Segment by Application
Hot Drinks
Food and Suppliments
Other
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roast and Ground Coffee
1.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Coffee Beans
1.2.3 Packaged Coffee Powder
1.3 Roast and Ground Coffee Segment by Application
1.3.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hot Drinks
1.3.3 Food and Suppliments
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Size
1.5.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roast and Ground Coffee Business
7.1 Eight O' Clock Coffee Company
7.1.1 Eight O' Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Eight O' Clock Coffee Company Roast and Ground Coffee Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS
7.2.1 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Roast and Ground Coffee Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 The J.M.Smucker Company
7.3.1 The J.M.Smucker Company Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 The J.M.Smucker Company Roast and Ground Coffee Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Keurig Green Mountain
7.4.1 Keurig Green Mountain Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Keurig Green Mountain Roast and Ground Coffee Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Ajinomoto Foods
7.5.1 Ajinomoto Foods Roast and Ground Coffee Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Roast and Ground Coffee Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Ajinomoto Foods Roast and Ground Coffee Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued......
