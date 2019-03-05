Indoor Air Quality in US Market 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2023
This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment and regulations concerning confined spaces or aircraft. However, it does discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings and retail establishments, schools and health care facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.
The report first covers trends and information related to the overall IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks that down into sections on each type of equipment. Next, it covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory and then the environmental services industry subcategory. Under each subcategory, technologies, trends, market value and growth are discussed. From there, the report covers the end-use markets including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the U.S. market for indoor air quality.
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
– A look at recent trends in the indoor air quality (IAQ) industry and their impact on various market segments.
– Information about indoor air contaminants that are of the highest concern in end-use markets, including mold and other biological contaminants, allergens, airborne pollutants, and radon.
– In-depth analysis of the settings and end-use markets of IAQ, including homes, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals, as well as the reasons why IAQ is of great concern in each of these settings.
– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION
STUDY BACKGROUND
STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES
CONTRIBUTION OF THE STUDY AND INTENDED AUDIENCE
SCOPE AND FORMAT
METHODOLOGY
ANALYSTS’ CREDENTIALS
RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS
BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE
DISCLAIMER
Chapter 2 SUMMARY
Chapter 3 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
IMPORTANCE OF THE INDUSTRY
HISTORY OF THE INDUSTRY
DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
IAQ EQUIPMENT
IAQ CONSULTING SERVICES
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Chapter 4 U.S. INDOOR AIR QUALITY MARKET
INDOOR AIR QUALITY BACKGROUND
CAUSES OF IAQ PROBLEMS
INADEQUATE VENTILATION
CONTAMINATION FROM INSIDE A BUILDING
CONTAMINATION FROM OUTSIDE SOURCES
MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION
CONTAMINATION FROM BUILDING MATERIALS
EFFECTS OF IAQ CONTAMINANTS
COST OF IAQ PROBLEMS TO THE U.S. ECONOMY
FACTORS DRIVING IAQ INDUSTRY GROWTH
BLACK MOLD
BIOTERRORISM
INFECTIOUS RESPIRATORY DISEASES
AMERICANS’ INCREASED AWARENESS AND OPINIONS CONCERNING IAQ ISSUES
Chapter 5 IAQ EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES MARKET
IAQ EQUIPMENT
AIR CLEANERS
REPLACEMENT FILTERS
VENTILATION SYSTEMS
IAQ INSTRUMENTATION
IAQ CONSULTING MARKET
IAQ ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET
MOLD-REMEDIATION INDUSTRY
ASBESTOS ABATEMENT
RADON REMOVAL
IAQ ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET
Chapter 6 IAQ END-USE APPLICATIONS AND MARKET POTENTIAL
RESIDENCES
POLLUTANTS COMMONLY FOUND IN THE HOME
RESIDENTIAL INDOOR AIR POLLUTION AND HEALTH
RESIDENTIAL MARKET
RESIDENTIAL IAQ EQUIPMENT MARKET
RESIDENTIAL IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
HEALTH PROBLEMS AND VENTILATION
CONTROLLING INDOOR AIR POLLUTION IN COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS
COMMERCIAL VENTILATION SYSTEMS PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS
COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES
COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT
COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
SCHOOLS
IAQ ISSUES UNIQUE TO SCHOOLS
IMPORTANCE OF ADDRESSING IAQ ISSUES IN SCHOOLS
INDOOR AIR POLLUTANTS OF CONCERN IN SCHOOLS
FILTRATION FOR IMPROVED SCHOOL IAQ
SCHOOL IAQ EQUIPMENT MARKET
SCHOOL CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET
HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
IMPORTANCE OF GOOD INDOOR AIR QUALITY IN HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
AMERICAN ISTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS GUIDELINES ON HEALTH CARE FACILITY AIR QUALITY
HEALTH CARE-RELATED MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT
HEALTH CARE MARKET FOR IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Chapter 7 GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES
Chapter 8 PATENT ANALYSIS
SEARCH CRITERIA
Chapter 9 COMPANY PROFILES
3M
3M DETECTION SOLUTIONS
APRILAIRE
CAMFIL
CARRIER CORP.
CLARCOR INC.
FILTRATION GROUP
FRIEDRICH AIR CONDITIONING CO.
GRAYWOLF SENSING SOLUTIONS
HALTON CO.
HOLMES GROUP
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
HUNTER FAN CO.
KD ENGINEERING
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL
MCQUAY INTERNATIONAL INC. (DAIKIN)
NU-AIR VENTILATION SYSTEMS
RENEWAIRE
TESTO
TRANE
TSI INC.
WHIRLPOOL CORP.
Chapter 10 APPENDIX
IAQ COMPANIES AND SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTS
