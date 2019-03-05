Indoor Air Quality in US Market 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2023

Indoor Air Quality -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Indoor Air Quality -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023" To Its Research Database

This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment and regulations concerning confined spaces or aircraft. However, it does discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings and retail establishments, schools and health care facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.

The report first covers trends and information related to the overall IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks that down into sections on each type of equipment. Next, it covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory and then the environmental services industry subcategory. Under each subcategory, technologies, trends, market value and growth are discussed. From there, the report covers the end-use markets including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the U.S. market for indoor air quality.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A look at recent trends in the indoor air quality (IAQ) industry and their impact on various market segments.

– Information about indoor air contaminants that are of the highest concern in end-use markets, including mold and other biological contaminants, allergens, airborne pollutants, and radon.

– In-depth analysis of the settings and end-use markets of IAQ, including homes, commercial buildings, schools and hospitals, as well as the reasons why IAQ is of great concern in each of these settings.

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

STUDY BACKGROUND

STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES

CONTRIBUTION OF THE STUDY AND INTENDED AUDIENCE

SCOPE AND FORMAT

METHODOLOGY

ANALYSTS’ CREDENTIALS

RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS

BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE

DISCLAIMER

Chapter 2 SUMMARY

Chapter 3 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

IMPORTANCE OF THE INDUSTRY

HISTORY OF THE INDUSTRY

DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

IAQ EQUIPMENT

IAQ CONSULTING SERVICES

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Chapter 4 U.S. INDOOR AIR QUALITY MARKET

INDOOR AIR QUALITY BACKGROUND

CAUSES OF IAQ PROBLEMS

INADEQUATE VENTILATION

CONTAMINATION FROM INSIDE A BUILDING

CONTAMINATION FROM OUTSIDE SOURCES

MICROBIAL CONTAMINATION

CONTAMINATION FROM BUILDING MATERIALS

EFFECTS OF IAQ CONTAMINANTS

COST OF IAQ PROBLEMS TO THE U.S. ECONOMY

FACTORS DRIVING IAQ INDUSTRY GROWTH

BLACK MOLD

BIOTERRORISM

INFECTIOUS RESPIRATORY DISEASES

AMERICANS’ INCREASED AWARENESS AND OPINIONS CONCERNING IAQ ISSUES

Chapter 5 IAQ EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES MARKET

IAQ EQUIPMENT

AIR CLEANERS

REPLACEMENT FILTERS

VENTILATION SYSTEMS

IAQ INSTRUMENTATION

IAQ CONSULTING MARKET

IAQ ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET

MOLD-REMEDIATION INDUSTRY

ASBESTOS ABATEMENT

RADON REMOVAL

Chapter 6 IAQ END-USE APPLICATIONS AND MARKET POTENTIAL

RESIDENCES

POLLUTANTS COMMONLY FOUND IN THE HOME

RESIDENTIAL INDOOR AIR POLLUTION AND HEALTH

RESIDENTIAL MARKET

RESIDENTIAL IAQ EQUIPMENT MARKET

RESIDENTIAL IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET

COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS

HEALTH PROBLEMS AND VENTILATION

CONTROLLING INDOOR AIR POLLUTION IN COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS

COMMERCIAL VENTILATION SYSTEMS PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS

COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES

COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT

COMMERCIAL BUILDING MARKET FOR IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

SCHOOLS

IAQ ISSUES UNIQUE TO SCHOOLS

IMPORTANCE OF ADDRESSING IAQ ISSUES IN SCHOOLS

INDOOR AIR POLLUTANTS OF CONCERN IN SCHOOLS

FILTRATION FOR IMPROVED SCHOOL IAQ

SCHOOL IAQ EQUIPMENT MARKET

SCHOOL CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES MARKET

HEALTH CARE FACILITIES

IMPORTANCE OF GOOD INDOOR AIR QUALITY IN HEALTH CARE FACILITIES

AMERICAN ISTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS GUIDELINES ON HEALTH CARE FACILITY AIR QUALITY

HEALTH CARE-RELATED MARKET FOR IAQ EQUIPMENT

HEALTH CARE MARKET FOR IAQ CONSULTING AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Chapter 7 GLOBAL PERSPECTIVES

Chapter 8 PATENT ANALYSIS

SEARCH CRITERIA

Chapter 9 COMPANY PROFILES

3M

3M DETECTION SOLUTIONS

APRILAIRE

CAMFIL

CARRIER CORP.

CLARCOR INC.

FILTRATION GROUP

FRIEDRICH AIR CONDITIONING CO.

GRAYWOLF SENSING SOLUTIONS

HALTON CO.

HOLMES GROUP

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

HUNTER FAN CO.

KD ENGINEERING

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL

MCQUAY INTERNATIONAL INC. (DAIKIN)

NU-AIR VENTILATION SYSTEMS

RENEWAIRE

TESTO

TRANE

TSI INC.

WHIRLPOOL CORP.

Chapter 10 APPENDIX

IAQ COMPANIES AND SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTS

