Edge Computing Market 2019 : Industry Size, Share And Stakeholder Analysis Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Edge Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Computing Industry

Description

Before the concept of a centralized data processing architecture dependent on a cloud data center, much of the processing occurred locally. This method was more expensive and less flexible than cloud computing, but local processing provided faster response time and more compute power close to the application, enabling solid performance. With the move to cloud computing, most of the processing occurs at the data center, requiring the data to traverse multiple network interconnection points. These hops between internet nodes and gateways can lead to significant bottlenecks that increase latency, delaying application performance.

As the current generation of applications, including big data analytics, cognitive computing and the Internet of Things, require high bandwidth and low latency, the cloud model is causing performance degradation. Edge computing uses a new architecture to stage processing for part of the application workload closer to the user. Enabled by cloud technologies, edge computing provides local scaled-down network nodes and mini-data centers that can be deployed within a distributed infrastructure. The goal is the improve application performance without incurring the cost and inflexibility of local processing.

The global edge computing market is expected to reach $21.0 billion by 2023 from $10.6 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2018 to 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research believes the market for edge computing technologies represents a long-term trend that will transform the way networks are deployed. New networking systems and architectures will also enable the easier scaling and greater flexibility required by today’s environment.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3272375-global-markets-and-technologies-for-edge-computing-through-2023

Report Scope

The scope of this report covers the overall edge computing technologies market with market sizing and trends analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2018 as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2018 through 2023. Specific segments within this scope are as follows:

Technology segments:

Edge computing.

Hardware.

Software.

Services.

The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

Cloud providers.

Enterprises.

The industry sector applications revenue covered will be:

Consumer Products.

Energy.

Financial Services.

Government.

Industrial.

Materials.

Retail.

Telecommunications.

Transportation.

Utilities.

Report Includes

39 data tables

An overview of the global markets for edge computing technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for managed IT services by region and product

Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Arista Networks, Barracuda Networks, Lenovo, Western Digital, Oracle and Dell Inc.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3272375-global-markets-and-technologies-for-edge-computing-through-2023

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End Use

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ARISTA NETWORKS

ARRAY NETWORKS

BARRACUDA NETWORKS

BIG SWITCH NETWORKS

BMC SOFTWARE

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC.

CAVIUM

CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE

CISCO

CITRIX

CLOUDFLARE

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC.

CORESITE

DATACORE SOFTWARE

DDN

DELL INC.

DIGITAL REALTY

EQUINIX

EXPEDIENT

EXTREME NETWORKS

F5 NETWORKS INC.

FOGO DATA CENTERS

FORTINET INC.

FUJITSU

FUSION-IO

GLOBAL SWITCH

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)

HITACHI VANTARA (HITACHI DATA SYSTEMS)

HUAWEI

IBM

INFINIDAT

INFORTREND

INSPUR

INTEL

INTEROUTE

JUNIPER NETWORKS

KEMP TECHNOLOGIES

LENOVO

LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS

LSI

NEC

NETAPP

NETCETERA

NEUSTAR

NIMBUS DATA

NTT

NUTANIX

ORACLE

PIVOT3

PROMISE TECHNOLOGY

PURE STORAGE

QUANTUM

RACKSPACE

RADWARE

RED HAT

RIVERBED TECHNOLOGIES

SANDISK

SCALITY

SEAGATE

SILVER PEAK SYSTEMS

SIX DEGREES GROUP

SOPHOS INC.

SOLIDFIRE INC.

SOUTHSUITE (CORAID)

STRATOSCALE

SUNGARD AVAILABILITY SERVICES

SWIFTSTACK

SYMANTEC

SYNOLOGY

TELECITY GROUP

TINTRI

TOSHIBA STORAGE PRODUCTS

VIOLIN MEMORY

VMWARE

WESTERN DIGITAL

XIO TECHNOLOGIES

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3272375

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.