Edge Computing Market 2019 : Industry Size, Share And Stakeholder Analysis Forecast To 2025

Description
Before the concept of a centralized data processing architecture dependent on a cloud data center, much of the processing occurred locally. This method was more expensive and less flexible than cloud computing, but local processing provided faster response time and more compute power close to the application, enabling solid performance. With the move to cloud computing, most of the processing occurs at the data center, requiring the data to traverse multiple network interconnection points. These hops between internet nodes and gateways can lead to significant bottlenecks that increase latency, delaying application performance.
As the current generation of applications, including big data analytics, cognitive computing and the Internet of Things, require high bandwidth and low latency, the cloud model is causing performance degradation. Edge computing uses a new architecture to stage processing for part of the application workload closer to the user. Enabled by cloud technologies, edge computing provides local scaled-down network nodes and mini-data centers that can be deployed within a distributed infrastructure. The goal is the improve application performance without incurring the cost and inflexibility of local processing.
The global edge computing market is expected to reach $21.0 billion by 2023 from $10.6 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2018 to 2023.
Reasons for Doing This Study
BCC Research believes the market for edge computing technologies represents a long-term trend that will transform the way networks are deployed. New networking systems and architectures will also enable the easier scaling and greater flexibility required by today’s environment.
Report Scope
The scope of this report covers the overall edge computing technologies market with market sizing and trends analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2018 as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2018 through 2023. Specific segments within this scope are as follows:
Technology segments:
Edge computing.
Hardware.
Software.
Services.
The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:
Cloud providers.
Enterprises.
The industry sector applications revenue covered will be:
Consumer Products.
Energy.
Financial Services.
Government.
Industrial.
Materials.
Retail.
Telecommunications.
Transportation.
Utilities.
Report Includes
39 data tables
An overview of the global markets for edge computing technologies
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
Characterization and quantification of the market potential for managed IT services by region and product
Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Arista Networks, Barracuda Networks, Lenovo, Western Digital, Oracle and Dell Inc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End Use
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Continued…
