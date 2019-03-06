Art Logistics Services at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2019

Fine Art Shippers is proud to offer a complete range of professional art handling and logistics services at the Architectural Digest Design Show 2019.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019 edition of the Architectural Digest Design Show is just around the corner. This prestigious fair will be held this year on March 21-24, bringing to New York the hottest design ideas and trends from around the world. Fine Art Shippers is proud to be part of this important annual event, providing professional art handling and shipping services to exhibitors and attendees alike. Whatever your needs, our team will be there to support you and help with all your logistics needs!

The Architectural Digest Design Show 2019 is going to be a memorable event. The best independent designers along with the world’s leading brands will come together to present thousands of design products, ranging from furniture and lighting to fine art and home accessories. The list of this year’s exhibitors includes Bosch, Fisher & Paykel, JM Lifestyles LLC, Reflectel, Matthew Fairbank, Hawthorne Fine Art, Nancy Pantirer, Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry, Sculpture Space NYC, Sisyphus Industries, and many other reputable companies and talented designers from around the United States and abroad. Overall, there will be nearly 400 exhibitors, each offering a magnificent presentation of high-quality products and/or innovative design solutions. In addition, the Architectural Digest Design Show will be accompanied by various design seminars, special appearances, and culinary demonstrations. It is expected that the show will be attended by approximately 40,000 design aficionados from all over the country.

At Fine Art Shippers, we have extensive experience working at the Architectural Digest Design Show. For example, last year, our team was entrusted to move an entire collection of highly valuable glass sculptures by the prominent American artist Henry Richardson. It was a pleasure for Fine Art Shippers to ship these large and delicate artworks from the artist’s studio in Lee, MA to our warehouse in Brooklyn, NYC first and then to the show that was held at Piers 92 & 94. Besides, not only did we handle all the shipping process, but we also set up Henry Richardson’s booth and installed all the art pieces to create a compelling presentation.

This year, Fine Art Shippers also offers a complete range of art handling and logistics services at the Architectural Digest Design Show. We can ship art and design items of any kind, we can set up your booth, we can install artwork, we can pack and crate objects of any size and weight, we can organize white glove delivery to any destination worldwide, and we can do many other things in full accordance with your needs and requirements. Whether you are an exhibitor or an attendee, please feel free to contact Fine Art Shippers! We will be happy to help!



