Optoscribe Expands Cleanroom and Introduces Ultra-high-speed 3D Photonic Component Manufacturing System

L-R: Steve McMahon, Chief Commercial Officer; Nick Psaila, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Hesketh, Chief Operating Officer; David Jolliffe, Chief Financial Officer

LIVINGSTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optoscribe Ltd has announced the release of its 3rd generation ultra-high-speed 3D photonic component manufacturing system and the expansion of its cleanroom within its state-of-the-art facility in Livingston, UK.The company, a world-leader in the delivery of high-volume laser-based manufacturing of 3D photonic integrated circuits, has also increased its headcount by 50% over the past 18 months, having recruited key skills in areas including photonic engineering, product development, and manufacturing.Optoscribe’s new proprietary 3rd generation laser inscription system delivers 20 times faster throughput than the previous generations, while maintaining the high precision levels required for single-mode components, representing a significant advancement of the company’s capabilities.Associated with the expansion of its manufacturing capacity the company has also doubled its Class 1,000 and 10,000 cleanroom areas and installed additional high-speed automated optical device testers.Nick Psaila CEO said: “Following our last investment round in September 2018, I am delighted to see the continued improvements of our 3D laser inscription technology.“This significant milestone represents the completion of a commitment we made to our investors and our customers to further expand our capability to support increased production volumes going forward. This progress is particularly timely with our ever-increasing levels of commercial engagement in datacentre photonics and other markets.”ENDAbout Optoscribe LimitedFormed in 2010, Optoscribe uses its innovative laser direct write technology to manufacture glass-based integrated 3D photonic components for the telecommunications and data communications markets.The company is based in Livingston, UK, where it has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. For more information, visit: www.optoscribe.com



