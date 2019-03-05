Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Liquid Biopsy Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2022

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2018

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Liquid Biopsy industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Liquid Biopsy market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 22.10% from 390 million $ in 2014 to 710 million $ in 2017, Analysts believe that in the next few years, Liquid Biopsy market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Liquid Biopsy will reach 2045 million $. 
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. 
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail 
Biocept, Inc. 
Qiagen N.V. 
Roche Diagnostics 
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. 
Myriad Genetics, Inc 
Menarini-Silicon Biosystems 
Trovagene, Inc. 
Guardant Health, Inc. 
Mdxhealth Sa 
Genomic Health, Inc. 
Raindance Technologies, Inc 
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 
Illumina, Inc.

 

Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation 
North America Country (United States, Canada) 
South America 
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea) 
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) 
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Section (5 6 7): 500 USD—— 
Product Type Segmentation (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor Dna (Ctdna), Cell-Free Dna, Extracellular Vesicles (Evs), ) 
Industry Segmentation (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals And Physician Laboratories, Academic And Research Centers, , ) 
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)

Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion

 

Table Of Contents:      

Section 1 Liquid Biopsy Product Definition

Section 2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview 
    2.1 Global Manufacturer Liquid Biopsy Shipments 
    2.2 Global Manufacturer Liquid Biopsy Business Revenue 
    2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
    3.1 Biocept, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
      3.1.1 Biocept, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.1.2 Biocept, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Business Distribution by Region 
      3.1.3 Biocept, Inc. Interview Record 
      3.1.4 Biocept, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Business Profile 
      3.1.5 Biocept, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Product Specification

    3.2 Qiagen N.V. Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
      3.2.1 Qiagen N.V. Liquid Biopsy Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.2.2 Qiagen N.V. Liquid Biopsy Business Distribution by Region 
      3.2.3 Interview Record 
      3.2.4 Qiagen N.V. Liquid Biopsy Business Overview 
      3.2.5 Qiagen N.V. Liquid Biopsy Product Specification

    3.3 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
      3.3.1 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.3.2 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Business Distribution by Region 
      3.3.3 Interview Record 
      3.3.4 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Business Overview 
      3.3.5 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Product Specification

    3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
    3.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 
    3.6 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Liquid Biopsy Business Introduction 

Section 4 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation (Region Level) 
    4.1 North America Country 
      4.1.1 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
      4.1.2 Canada Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
    4.2 South America Country 
      4.2.1 South America Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
    4.3 Asia Country 
      4.3.1 China Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
      4.3.2 Japan Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
      4.3.3 India Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017 
      4.3.4 Korea Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2017

 Continued…….                                                      

 

