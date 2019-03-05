Global NDT Services | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

The major factors driving this market include the outsourcing of NDT services to third party service providers and the availability of different NDT methods to meet the requirement to ensure quality inspection.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

The global NDT Services market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on NDT Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall NDT Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE OIL AND GAS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY

MISTRAS

TUV RHEINLAND

INTERTEK

TEAM

ZETEC

YXLON INTERNATIONAL

ROCKWOOD SERVICE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultrasonic

Radiographic

Eddy Current

Magnetic Particle

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Oil

Aerospace

Car

Power Generation

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 NDT Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NDT Services

1.2 NDT Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NDT Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ultrasonic

1.2.3 Radiographic

1.2.4 Eddy Current

1.2.5 Magnetic Particle

1.3 NDT Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 NDT Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Oil

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Car

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global NDT Services Market by Region

1.4.1 Global NDT Services Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global NDT Services Market Size

1.5.1 Global NDT Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global NDT Services Production (2014-2025)

2 Global NDT Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NDT Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global NDT Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global NDT Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers NDT Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 NDT Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NDT Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 NDT Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NDT Services Business

7.1 GE OIL AND GAS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

7.1.1 GE OIL AND GAS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS NDT Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 NDT Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE OIL AND GAS DIGITAL SOLUTIONS NDT Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY

7.2.1 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY NDT Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 NDT Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ASHTEAD TECHNOLOGY NDT Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MISTRAS

7.3.1 MISTRAS NDT Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NDT Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MISTRAS NDT Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TUV RHEINLAND

7.4.1 TUV RHEINLAND NDT Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NDT Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TUV RHEINLAND NDT Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 INTERTEK

7.5.1 INTERTEK NDT Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 NDT Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 INTERTEK NDT Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

