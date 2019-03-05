MENTIS Announces the Launch of New Website and Digital Assets

MENTIS, the pioneer in data & application security software, announces the launch of a brand-new website, revamped social media & a curated security newsletter.

I believe that the new digital assets will allow our customers, partners, analysts, and visitors to understand the breadth of data and application security products.” — Suresh Sundaram, Executive Director at MENTIS

NEW YORK, NY, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MENTIS announced today the launch of their redesigned website and digital assets, which includes fresh social media feeds and a curated security newsletter.The completely revamped website, at www.mentisinc.com , features enriched content with a new section on MENTIS’ data security solutions, including Cloud Data Security, Cross-border Data Security, Test Data Management, Authentication & Authorization, Identities, and Compliance. A streamlined design improves access to features and functionalities of the site. The site is regularly updated with company updates and accomplishments, as well as industry developments.With the launch of the new website, MENTIS officially transitions to its new domain name for the website and company email, with mentisoftware now simplified to mentisinc. All mail and website searches for mentisoftware will automatically redirect to mentisinc.SecureFact(TM) is MENTIS’ subscription-based weekly newsletter and keeps readers abreast of current security trends and important news. Social media feeds on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook have a singular focus on data security to engage with stakeholders in enforcing data security. With this launch and the planned future growth of these information assets, MENTIS continues to lead in the industry to deliver quality solutions, content, and resources for daily use.“I am pleased to unveil our updated digital channels. Data security is a pressing problem for large enterprises and this digital footprint aligns with MENTIS’ vision for growth and innovation in order to help organizations secure sensitive data on-premise and on the cloud,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS.Suresh Sundaram, Executive Director at MENTIS, added, “I believe that the new digital assets will allow our customers, partners, analysts, and visitors to understand the breadth of data and application security products. This is another way we show that we are committed to creating the best possible experience for our customers.”Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in a new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk, and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems. Products provide capabilities from discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement. Engineered with a unique, scalable architecture and built-in separation of duties, MENTIS is the solution of choice to deliver comprehensive, consistent, and reliable data and application security across data sources (mainframe, relational databases, unstructured data, big data, on-premise and cloud).MENTIS helps protects the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines; higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.



