Bell + Ivy & KarolWilliamsPC Host Fireside Symposium During SXSW 2019

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based digital marketing and public relations agency, Bell + Ivy, and the law office of KarolWilliamsPC, are bringing leading investors, entertainment executives, and branding experts together during the first weekend of SXSW 2019 in Austin, Texas, for a Fireside Symposium. This symposium adds to the impressive arsenal of interactive workshops and events which will take place in the city of Austin in tandem with SXSW. The two-part panel discussion topics include “Investing in Entertainment & Branded Content to Amplify Reach” and “Investing in Entertainment & Media Ventures for a Return”, and will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm CST at a private home in East Austin. Panelists include executives from DreamWorks, Fast Company, Unrealistic Ideas, and more.

The event aims to discuss the latest trends in investing in media entertainment and branded content, as well as to establish the value of recognizing what clients are electing to invest in, how they should make informed investment decisions, and how to source and vet those investments.

“The concept behind our fireside symposium is to foster a warm and stress-free environment for both worlds of entertainment and media, the creatives and the investors, to interact with each other and provide our clients with access to experts in the field of business and legal affairs of the entertainment and media industry,” says Cynthia Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Bell + Ivy.

This event is made possible by sponsors Beyond Meat, Rebel Coast, Civilized, Frankly Organic Vodka and Buzzn.

For more information or to inquire about tickets, email Eden Weinberg at eden@bellivy.com or Josh Weissman at josh@bellivy.com.

About Bell + Ivy

Bell + Ivy was founded in 2016 by Cynthia Johnson and Zach Binder. They are a public relations and digital marketing agency located in Santa Monica, California. Their prestigious clientele range from tech-experts, healthcare professionals, fortune 1000 executives and brands, to name a few. Learn more information and visit the company website at bellivy.com. Follow Cynthia and Zach on social media at @cynthiaLIVE and @zebinder or contact them via email at cynthia@bellivy.com, zach@bellivy.com.

About KarolWilliamsPC

KarolWilliamsPC is a law firm specializing in production legal, entertainment, and startup law. The firm’s attorneys have been the counsel of record for over 75 films. It’s principals are Scott J. Karol, Esq. and R. Delano Williams, Jr., Esq., along with Larry Weinberg, Esq., who is Of Counsel to the firm. The firm’s associates are Philip McCabe, Esq. and Sarah Holley, Esq. From the first creative spark, the firm guides filmmakers through the capture of rights, development, production, and distribution and exploitation in all media, both in the United States and internationally, of film, television, and other creative properties. Follow the firm on social media: @karolwilliamspc.



