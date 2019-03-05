Why High-Efficiency Water Heaters Are A Must-Have for Homes and Office Buildings in 2019

Heating up the water in an office or a home accounts for anything between 15-20% of the overall energy usage in the property.

Exceptional work. Fairly priced.” — Taggart Plumbing

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heating up the water in an office or a home accounts for anything between 15-20% of the overall energy usage in the property. As one of the highest energy expenses in a home, water heating is a core area of focus when the cost of energy is concerned.A high-efficiency water heater uses between 20-50% less energy than any standard models.While the individual savings will depend on the location of the heater, the size of the property, and the size of the water pipes, property owners can benefit from significant savings on their utility bills, but it also provides substantial impacts that result in a far lower environmental footprint.Manufacturers across the globe are now innovating to compete for space in this growing market. This is great news for property owners and a compelling reason to invest in a high-efficiency water heating system.Tankless Water Heaters are highly efficient and come with the added space-saving element. They are often referred to as on-demand water heaters and work by circulating water through a very large coil that is only operational when there is a demand for hot water. They are typically powered by electricity or gas. The real benefit to this type of heating system is that there is no tank that requires constant maintenance of hot water.**High-Efficiency Tankless Water Heating Systems can save consumers anything between 45-60% on energy bills**Heat Pump Water Heaters use energy from the surrounding air to a storage tank water supply. These types of heaters are far more efficient than electric water heaters and are particularly effective in hotter climates.**High-Efficiency Tankless Water Heating Systems can save consumers roughly 65% on energy bills compared to electric resistance alternatives**Solar Water Heating Systems are higher to purchase outright. However, as you can imagine, because they use the natural source of the sun’s energy, operational costs overall can be as much as 90% lower than standard water heating systems, proving a significantly beneficial investment in any long-term situation. These are ideal in warm-to-hot climates. The only caveat to a Solar Water Heating System is that a conventional water heating system is needed as a back-up.**Solar Water Heating Systems can save consumers between 70-90% on energy bills**SMART WATER HEATING SYSTEMSThis post wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the growing trend of smart water heating systems. These are typically equipped with intelligent controls that enable property owners to control and communicate with their systems from almost any mobile device. Hot water usage times and the switching off and on of the water heating can all be quickly and easily controlled from customized apps, further reducing the energy consumption and operational costs linked with heating water in a property.About Taggart PlumbingTaggart Plumbing offers an extensive and inclusive range of expert commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC services throughout the Pittsburgh area. They provide routine and emergency plumbing services that are delivered by experienced professionals 24/7.Are you a company in the Pittsburgh area in need of digital marketing

https://youtu.be/3ENfa9O3TIw



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.