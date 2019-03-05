Marietta Plumbing Company Gives Local Children’s Home a Real Treat

The Clog Dawg is a family owned and operated Atlanta Plumbing Business with a huge heart.

Any problem. Any time.” — Clog Dawg

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clog Dawg is a family owned and operated Atlanta Plumbing Business with a huge heart. As the company owner, Steven Douglass places a significant emphasis on giving back to the local community and having fun while doing so. Aside from this, Steven is very open about the fact that his company aims to be a ‘second-chance’ employer.Helping people succeed and doing whatever he and the team can do to support the success of others is a firm tradition of this family business and one which is set to continue."Giving people a helping hand is very important to me. I experienced my own hardships growing up, and I know first-hand the impact that positive experiences can have on children and young adults."Companies that give back and have fun in the process are more likely to succeed, they are more likely to have an engaged, loyal, and supportive team of staff, and more importantly, they add tremendous value to the lives of others.As part of a recent initiative, The Clog Dawg partnered with a home for children who have been removed from their families. They chose to run an ice-cream social and found a way to add a sweet moment to those children's week. Featuring uniquely named flavors like "Chocolate Therapy" and "Berry Berry Extraordinary"; children, staff, and volunteers within this outstanding non-profit organization were given the opportunity to have a delicious break from what can only be described as potentially very stressful circumstances."Look, it's ice cream. Everyone loves ice cream. Giving these kids a reason to smile is all the incentive I need." – Steven Douglass.Making a positive impact on the local community it serves , while also putting on an event that is a little bit different, fun, and gave the employees of the business a chance to integrate, and truly give-back to those who need a little light-hearted relief. The work that is done at the children’s home (who’s name is withheld to respect the privacy of the children) is so very important; the staff, the volunteers, along with the children each appreciated the impromptu effort and support that went into this event.About The Clog DawgAs a family owned business that serves a growing number of communities around the Atlanta region, the Clog Dawg provides domestic and commercial plumbing services to clients who need urgent or routine plumbing services. They are proud to offer discounts to both emergency services and military personnel and can be called upon 24/7 for almost any plumbing eventuality.



