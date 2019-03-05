Oakland Nonprofit, Lincoln, Announces Allison Staulcup Becwar as New President & CEO

136-year-old Oakland nonprofit announces selection of new President & CEO effective March 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA, U.S., March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lincoln , a 136-year-old nonprofit leader in serving children and families, proudly announced today the selection of Allison Staulcup Becwar as its new President & CEO effective March 1, 2019. Following an inclusive selection process involving the board, staff, and key external stakeholders, Becwar, who recently served as Lincoln’s Chief Program Officer, will succeed Christine Stoner-Mertz following her departure after 13 years of service to the organization."Since joining Lincoln nearly two decades ago, Allison has been a key member of the senior management team and instrumental in expanding Lincoln’s programs and services. Her dedication to Lincoln’s mission, institutional knowledge and strong leadership will propel Lincoln into a new chapter of its long history strengthening families and changing lives in our communities,” said David de Figueiredo, chair of Lincoln’s Board of Directors and retired Risk Management Manager of Wells Fargo Practice Finance.Becwar joined Lincoln in 2000 where she began as a school-based clinician, then managed school-based programs for a few years, before overseeing the operations of all of Lincoln’s school- and community-based programs. Under her leadership, program grants and contracts have grown from over $10 million to nearly $20 million annually and now impact more than 27,000 children and families throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Lincoln provides 13 programs seeking to improve outcomes for families impacted by poverty and trauma in three focus areas: educational engagement, family strengthening, and well-being. She holds a B.S. in Social Work from Miami University and a MSW from Aurora University. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.As President & CEO, Becwar will be responsible for all aspects of the $23 million nonprofit that operates at four Lincoln service sites (plus the new West Oakland Mandela Family Resource Center set to open in Spring 2019) and 50 schools throughout Alameda and Contra Costa Counties that primarily serve families living in poverty. One of Becwar’s top priorities will be implementing a newly adopted strategic plan that represents Lincoln’s evolving leadership, programs, equity work and strategic partnerships toward disrupting the cycle of poverty and trauma and improving the lives of children and families.“I am incredibly honored to be selected to lead Lincoln, an organization with a long history of providing innovative services and supports to families,” said Becwar. I am inspired by the dedicated passion and unique talents of our staff and look forward to working together with them, our board of directors, and supporters as we increase the impact of work in partnership with families so that all members of our communities have equitable opportunities to reach their full potential.”# # #About LincolnFounded in 1883 as the first racially integrated orphanage in Northern California, our mission remains timeless: Lincoln disrupts the cycle of poverty and trauma, empowering children and families to build strong futures. Today, Lincoln impacts more than 27,000 children and their families in the most underserved communities of the greater San Francisco Bay Area through educational engagement, family strengthening, and well-being programs. An innovative approach, providing comprehensive school-, community-, and family-focused programs, combined with a unique team-based delivery and sound fiscal management, has established Lincoln as a leading regional provider of children and family services. With Lincoln, kids attend school, learn to read, and stay with their families where they do best. For more information and stories, visit LincolnFamilies.org.



