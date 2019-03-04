Defcon One by Al Dugan receives four star review from Manhattan Book Review

Defcon One, a new novel from Al Dugan, was given high praise from the Manhattan Book Review.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defcon One, a contemporary espionage thriller, received an outstanding review from the Manhattan Book Review . The book is about Alan Joubert, a former highly decorated marine recon captain, was ‘sheep-dipped’ into the CIA. After years of deep cover service, he had his cover blown on a mission. He was now a contract Black Ops Operator, using aliases covers, handling the most dangerous and difficult missions in the highly classified ‘Absolute Resolution’ Black Ops program. When Alan receives the highest ‘red flag’ alert, he knows this is an urgent call-to-arms. His assignment, the most important mission of his storied career; is to stop a highly credible plot by North Korea to destroy the entire US East Coast and kill millions of US citizens. The mission takes Alan and his team around the world in the very limited timeline they have to try and stop this Armageddon on the US East Coast. Failure is not an option, but as time runs out POTUS is moved to the West Coast of the US and the US moves to the DEVCON ONE nuclear war alert…“(Defcon One is) A book-long puzzle about how and when an enemy will attack, a crack team with encyclopedic knowledge and whip-smart counter procedures at-the-ready, a bit of romance—this is what we expect from international thrillers, and that is what Defcon One delivers. It’s not Bond-style with all sorts of glamour and outlandish action. The book takes you through an exploration grounded in reality—what if North Korea pushed their ambitions a bit here and there? Everything in the book having to do with North Korea is fascinating—trying to get into their thought processes, trying to exert leverage, and maybe a bit of revenge. And how exactly does Iran figure in all of this? World domination strategies may collide, and certainly pose, interesting what-ifs,” says Vicki Hill of the Manhattan Book Review.Peter Hensel, an Amazon reviewer said “From the time Joubert is given the command, the clock is ticking---on North Korean D-Day. How Joubert responds in the eleventh hour makes for a high stakes drama that will leave Joubert fans breathless as many threads twine together in the thrilling climax.”You can see the book trailer for Defcon One on YouTube here - https://youtu.be/Zf-m_5Xt4mQ Author Al Dugan says “I started writing this book sitting in the cockpit of a 54’ sloop, anchored off White Beach, Josh Va Dyke exactly where this book begins.”Defcon One can be purchased at Amazon HERE and other book retailers.Al Dugan attended Jesuit High School in New Orleans before graduating from Louisiana State University. Dugan worked in the marine insurance industry for thirty-six years, including an ex-patriot assignment in Puerto Rico. He spent the last twelve years working as an underwriter and intermediary for Lloyd’s of London. He won the Chairman’s Award for his outstanding service early in his career.Dugan has traveled extensively in the Caribbean, Central, and South America. He can be reached at his website - http://absoluteresolution.net/ Manhattan Book Review is part of the City Book Review company and together they publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has five review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines page for City Book Review. Find great book reviews on all of their websites.

Defcon One Video Trailer



