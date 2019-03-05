21st-century pop master, Philippe Bertho, to present his latest works at Martin Lawrence Galleries Costa Mesa location

Philippe Bertho, Outside the Place, acrylic on canvas, 28.75 x 23.5 inches

Philippe Bertho will introduce outstanding new original acrylics on canvas paintings as well his most recent hand-signed limited-edition serigraphs on canvas.

To fool the eye is mechanical...to provoke the imagination is spiritual.” — Philippe Bertho

COSTA MESA, CA, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The imagery and imagination of Philippe Bertho will once again be on full display at Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG) in Costa Mesa at South Coast Plaza beginning with an Opening Reception, with the artist, on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 6:00 PM

"I think my paintings are paintings of ideas. There is an abstract painter who will throw on canvas his emotional state, as they say. There is a realistic painter who will sketch a portrait of you in great strokes with a large brush, to express the violence inside of him or her. There are many kinds of painters: I am a painter of ideas who paints with delicacy and restraint."-Philippe Bertho http://bit.ly/PhilippeBertho

Bertho's works feature figures that are self-portraits or images of his friends in exaggerated predicaments that mimic the complexities of modern life. His inclusion of recurring poses and props such as bubbles, circles, and inner tubes is a contemporary blend of Pop Art.

MLG discovered the magic of Bertho over a decade ago and has marveled at the continued evolution of this master of trompe l’oeil.

"Through my art, I create a visual story that only the viewer can complete by using their intellect, imagination, and sense of humor." — Philippe Bertho

Philippe Bertho was born in a region of Brittany in France and settled in Paris by the age of 18. He graduated from the Blot School in Reims and began creating mural frescoes, with notoriety. He then became a teacher in several decorative painting schools (IPEDEC Paris). Drawing inspiration from the renowned artist, Jacques Poirer, Bertho mastered the style of trompe l’oeil (“to fool the eye”), which creates the illusion of the 3rd dimension on a flat surface. As his style further developed he exhibited ingenuity by including his new variations on the theme of modern man's daily interaction with life. Influenced by many important modern masters, his style draws comparisons to the "Pop Surrealist Decades" which include Warhol and Dalí. However, Bertho's work fools much more than the eye. http://bit.ly/PhilippeBertho

Bertho’s works have generated acclaim and garnered accolades in Europe and the United States. His art is widely collected by institutions and individual collectors worldwide.

MLG proudly offers for acquisition the newest works of Philippe Bertho at its Costa Mesa gallery, located at their South Coast Plaza location http://bit.ly/PhilippeBerthoExhibition

Opening Reception & Meet the Artist

Friday, April 5, 6-8PM + 3333 Bear Street (In South Coast Plaza), Costa Mesa, CA + RSVP (949) 759-0134 + southcoast@martinlawrence.com



About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG), has prided and defined ourselves as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists-both North American and European-and home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are extremely proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage- where we are the sole sponsor of the first ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com

For further information and images contact:

Katia Graytok

kgraytok@martinlawrence.com

T. 203.989.2073



