Skyworks Global to Present in Silicon Valley
“We are very excited to present the transformative technology of Skyworks before this highly respected group of attendees,” said Steve Stevanovich, Executive Director at Skyworks. “The VTOL market is growing at an exponential pace, and, Skyworks is well positioned to provide tangible, safe and effective solutions to these mobility challenges.”
About Skyworks
Skyworks Global Inc. is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com.
About Venture Summit West
Venture Summit West is the premier Silicon Valley venture capital industry gathering. The conference is hosted on an annual basis, and features thousands of attendees and hundreds of investor groups.
Steve G. Stevanovich
Skyworks Global Inc
+1 801-973-0177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Skyworks Heliplane
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.