Daddy-Daughter Dance Held at Lehigh Valley Charter School in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown held its third annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Friday, February 22. The event, which is for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.“This is one of the many events we offer our students and their families throughout the year,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “We strive to give our students a well-rounded and memorable experience, not only in the classroom but outside of it as well.”The dance was held at the school, located at 555 Union Boulevard in Allentown. In addition to music and dancing, food and other fun activities contributed to a memorable evening.Executive Education Academy Charter School holds numerous events for students in elementary, middle, and high school thanks to the support of dozens of community sponsors and partners. To learn more about the charter school’s special events, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/events/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

