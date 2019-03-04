New website launch for CostaLessGolf

Golf Holidays in Spain by CostaLessGolf

FUENGIROLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CostaLessGolf, a leading provider of golf holidays in Spain, Portugal, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Turkey aimed towards golfers located worldwide, announced today the launch of its newly designed website at https://www.costalessgolf.com. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to help golfers looking for golf holidays, make well-informed decisions about their next golf trip.

“We are absolutely thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to source their next golf holiday as well as understand the breadth of CostaLessGolf’s products and services. This website redesign is truly another way we at CostaLessGolf are committed to creating the best experience possible for our customers and website visitors.” said Founder Ron Garwood.

CostaLessGolf’s new website will be regularly updated with news on company products, such as latest golf holidays, accomplishments and events.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for CostaLessGolf’s mailing list to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page.

About CostaLessGolf

CostaLessGolf is an IAGTO registered Travel Agent established in 2005, based on the Costa del Sol in Spain and specialise in golf holidays in Spain, Portugal, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Turkey and will organise all aspects of a golfers holiday from travel, accommodation, discounted tee-times, transfers and car hire.



