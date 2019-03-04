Mayoral Candidate Keith James Protects West Palm Beach Water Supply and Quality

Keith James for Mayor of West Palm Beach Keith James for Mayor

James strongly opposes State Road 7 and Roebuck Road extensions. Opponent waivers.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith James , city commissioner and mayoral candidate of West Palm Beach, announces his West Palm Beach Water Protection and Quality Plan to continually protect and ensure the quality of the city’s water supply.Keith James has been a leader on West Palm Beach water issues since he was elected to the Commission in 2011. During the beginning of James’ tenure, West Palm Beach underwent a severe water crisis. James worked with Mayor Jeri Muoio and the administration to implement a series of plans to protect the city’s water supply.Keith James also led the city’s fight in opposition to State Road 7 that would have jeopardized the city’s water supply at Grassy Waters Conservancy . Through James’ leadership on the Metropolitan Planning Organization and Transportation Planning Agency he served, sometimes as the sole vote, in opposition to the road. James is an honorary member of the Grassy Waters Conservancy.James’ leadership on water issues can be seen through his record of accomplishments in the past 8 years.Opposed State Road 7 and Roebuck Road extensions that would run through our water supply.Opposed any plan to privatize our city’s water supply.Passed a short-term emergency water plan providing enough supply for a 1 in 100-year drought.Passed a drought plan to protect our water supply in times of need.Passed a stormwater master plan to protect against flooding and sea level rise.Pushed for our state-of-the-art water treatment plant.James’ opponent stated she wanted to stop funding the city’s legal battle that is protectingGrassy Waters Preserve and our water supply. Others in this election have talked aboutprivatizing our city’s water.James has consistently opposed any efforts to privatize West Palm Beach’s water supply.We welcome you to connect with James via website www.keithjamesformayor.com or email keith@keithjamesformayor.com.About Keith James:Commissioner Keith James was elected to the West Palm Beach City Commission in 2011 and is a two-time president of the City Commission. As the Immediate Past President of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, Board Member of the Florida League of Cities and member of Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, Commissioner James has become a leader on solving local municipal and regional issues of importance.On the City Commission, Keith James has sought to create a city of opportunity where people and businesses can succeed. Under Keith James’ leadership, West Palm Beach has seen a boom in economic development and job creation, improvements in city services and increase in local neighborhood projects. Commissioner James has prioritized sound budget management, improving public safety, protecting West Palm Beach’s water supply and environment and addressing homelessness and workforce housing issues.Keith James has been endorsed in his campaign for Mayor by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, Congressman Alcee Hastings, Mayor Jeri Muoio, City Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, City Commissioner-Elect Joe Peduzzi, City Commissioner Christina Lambert, Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard, Former State Representative Joe Abruzzo, State Representative David Silvers, State Representative Emily Slosberg, Former State Representative Irv Slosberg, Former PBC Commissioner Addie Greene, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Mayor Dan Comerford, City of Pahokee Mayor Keith Babb, City of South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Andy Amoroso, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Herman Robinson, City of Lake Worth Commissioner Omari Hardy, City of Riviera Beach Councilor Terence "TD" Davis, City of Palm Beach Gardens Councilor Mark Marciano, Town of Jupiter Inlet Colony Commissioner Milton "Chip" Block, Town of Jupiter Councilman Ilan Kaufer, Town of South Palm Beach Councilman Robert Gottlieb. These local leaders join the West Palm Beach Association of Firefighters, Police Benevolent Association, SEIU, AFL – CIO for Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, Chamber of Commerce and Realtors Association in endorsing Keith James for Mayor.

"Now More Than Ever" - Keith James for Mayor



