JUCRA Digital Sponsors Costa Gaels GAA Club Fundraiser

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marbella marketing agency JUCRA Digital is proud to announce they are sponsoring the ‘Costa Gaels Club Fundraiser - Race Night’ which is taking place on April 5th at 7pm in The Claddagh Irish Bar Marbella, Avda. Arias Maldonado, (Skoll Apartments), 29600 Marbella, Spain.

The GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) has a long history deeply rooted in Irish culture and is the largest sporting body in Ireland. Established and developed at a grass roots level, the GAA has thrived in local communities, bringing them together in both work and play, on a totally voluntary level. The Association includes, Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie, Handball and Rounders.

“I feel that supporting local amateur clubs is very important not only for the increased awareness of local cultural activities to the general public but also for the social impact these types of events have on young and old alike. We are absolutely thrilled that we can offer financial support in the form of sponsorship to the Costa Gaels.” said Partner Craig Edmonds.

The Costa Gaels is dedicated to developing games locally, for all ages with a view to establishing the sports, the club and the community for the long term.

To support Costa Gaels, please visit their web site at www.costagaels.com.

About JUCRA Digital

JUCRA Digital is a digital marketing agency located in the Golden Mile in Marbella, Spain and specialises in facebook ads management, facebook messenger bots, online, digital marketing for local and global clients.



