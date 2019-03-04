Soaring tech start-up brings expertise and jobs to Cambridge

Rob welcomes Spicule to Incubyte

Big data specialists whose clients include NASA, are bringing their cutting-edge technological expertise to Cambridge, where they hope to recruit developers.

Although we’re still very happy in our Norwich office, taking this additional space at Incubyte is a move we’re really excited about” — Stephen Downie (Technical Project Manager)

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From early Spring 2019, Spicule will be taking a desk at the Incubyte space at the Cambridge Innovation Park. The move is designed to give Spicule access to a wider developer talent pool, as well as to bring their big data solutions to a new market.Stephen Downie, Spicule’s Technical Project Manager, explains, “Although we’re still very happy in our Norwich office, taking this additional space at Incubyte is a move we’re really excited about. Not only will the excellent travel connections between Cambridge and London give us access to a much larger pool of developers and new recruits to help serve the needs of our clients, we’re also keen to harness the wealth of developer talent that Cambridge has to offer and hopefully bring jobs and opportunities to the local community.“With that in mind, the Incubyte space is a perfect fit for us. When we first met Rob Precious - Incubyte’s founder and CEO - he really inspired us. We felt very welcome and Rob seemed to immediately understand what we’re trying to achieve and believe in us as a company.The space Rob and his team have built is phenomenal. It’s relaxed and friendly with a tremendous sense of energy and community that we instantly felt at home with. There are some fantastic entrepreneurs already resident at Incubyte and we’re looking forward to joining them.”Incubyte’s founder and CEO Rob Precious adds, “Our mission at Incubyte is to nurture a close network of dynamic and inspiring technology-focused entrepreneurs and Spicule meets that brief perfectly. Not only are they a young company with huge talent and ambition, they have an ethos of supporting others and sharing the benefits of their work with the wider community which is very much in line with our own. We’re very excited to be working with them and hopefully opening up some doors that haven’t previously been available.”Spicule specialise in solutions that are predominantly focused on collating and analysing large volumes of data. They have developed platforms and data processing tools for organisations and research institutions in the UK and around the world and are experts in enabling businesses to understand and utilise big data in the most optimum ways possible.Stephen Downie says, “The buzz around IoT (Internet of Things) is huge at the moment, whether it’s smartphones, windfarms, or extracting live telemetry so that Formula One cars will run faster, and that’s the kind of work which is very much our core focus at the moment. With that in mind, we’ve identified industries like Agritech – which has become almost overwhelmed by the abundance of data – as areas where our knowledge and expertise can bring significant value. When we start to recruit talent they’re the sorts of people we’ll be looking for, people who have an interest and knowledge in that sector.Beyond that, the Juju platform we’ve developed with our partners Canonical and the private and hybrid cloud solutions we’re offering with the state-of-the-art MIGSOLV data centre all offer unrivalled opportunities for companies with huge amounts of data to manage it more effectively, be more secure, and save money.”More information about Incubyte can be found at: https://incubyte.biz/



