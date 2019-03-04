Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Grass Turf Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Grass Turf Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global and India Artificial Grass Turf market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
By Application
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
1.1.2.2 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
1.1.2.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Contact Sports
1.1.3.2 Leisure
1.1.3.3 Landscaping
1.1.3.4 Non-contact Sports
1.1.3.5 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 India Overview
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 India
2.2.1 India Sales by Company
2.2.2 India Price by Company
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Ten Cate
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Shaw Sports Turf
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 CoCreation Grass
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Polytan GmbH
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Domo Sports Grass
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 ACT Global Sports
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 SIS Pitches
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Limonta Sport
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Edel Grass B.V.
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy
6.12 GreenVision / Mattex
6.13 Mondo S.p.A.
6.14 Juta
6.15 Condor Grass
6.16 Nurteks
6.17 Taishan
6.18 Victoria PLC
6.19 ForestGrass
6.20 Forbex
Continued....
