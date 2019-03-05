Introducing Transformational Energy Art of Marina Ferrara

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to introduce the amazing transformational energy art of the internationally acclaimed Hypno Coaching Queen Marina Ferrara!

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, an international art logistics company, is pleased and excited to introduce the amazing transformational energy art of Marina Ferrara. Marina Ferrara is an outstanding person with unique skills, insights, ideas, and thoughts. She is a successful lifestyle coach, spiritual hypnosis expert, beauty inspirer, vibrational healer, and she is also an incredibly talented artist who creates fantastic energy art aimed at improving people’s lives.

Fine Art Shippers has over 20 years of experience working with artists from around the world. We ship fine art nationally and internationally, help organize exhibitions, hang and install artwork, provide expert art consultations, and offer an array of other art handling and art logistics services to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Moreover, Fine Art Shippers is always ready to help talented contemporary artists spread their ideas and art around the world. We are particularly delighted to have met Marina Ferrara whose amazing transformational energy art definitely deserves greater recognition.

Marina Ferrara is a holistic healer, talented artist, and an internationally acclaimed Hypno Coaching Queen who helps people become more confident and live free and prosperous lives. Born in 1961 in Milan, Italy, Ferrara grew up in Brera District, the artistic heart of the city with a mesmerizing atmosphere that had a profound impact on her upbringing. Besides, Marina Ferrara has always been sensitive to the energies of the unseen world – a unique gift that now helps the artist transmute matter and raw materials into higher vibrating forms.

Marina Ferrara uses epoxy resin, Swarovski crystals, semi-precious stones, silver and gold leaf, pigments, and diamond dust to create her fantastic artworks that are filled with light, energy, and beauty. People who have purchased these valuable talismanic works say that they bring luck, health, and abundance. They literally improve lives due to their luminous energies that are linked with the spiritual power centers in the human body. It is also worth noting that each painting or sculpture created by Marina Ferrara is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that cannot be replicated. Along with that, all her works are related to the same theme of the inner transformation, which has been Ferrara’s focus since her young age.

Marina Ferrara has already participated in many art exhibitions and shows both in Italy and abroad, including the prestigious Art Basel Miami Beach that brings together only the best pieces of modern and contemporary art. At Fine Art Shippers, we highly recommend that you visit the artist’s website to get acquainted with her work, ideas, and programs because they can help you change your life for the better and achieve the success you deserve!



