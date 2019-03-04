Beachwear Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Beachwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Aimer

American Apparel

Diana Sport

Equatorsun

Jantzen

La Perla Group

MOONBASA

NOZONE

O’Neill, Inc

PARAH S.p.A

Pentland Group

Perry Ellis

PVH

Quiksilver

Seafolly

Seaspray

Swimco

The Wet Seal

TYR Sport

VF Corporation

Wacoal

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Swimsuits

Bench Dress

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Men

Women

Kids

Table Of Contents:

1 Beachwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beachwear

1.2 Beachwear Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Beachwear Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Beachwear Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Swimsuits

1.2.4 Bench Dress

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Beachwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Beachwear Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Kids

1.4 Global Beachwear Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Beachwear Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Beachwear (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Beachwear Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Beachwear Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Beachwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Beachwear Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Beachwear Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Beachwear Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Beachwear Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Beachwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Beachwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Beachwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Beachwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Beachwear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Beachwear Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Aimer

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Aimer Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 American Apparel

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 American Apparel Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Diana Sport

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Diana Sport Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Equatorsun

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Equatorsun Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Jantzen

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Jantzen Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

