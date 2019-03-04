Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Beachwear Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Beachwear Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Beachwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Aimer 
American Apparel 
Diana Sport 
Equatorsun 
Jantzen 
La Perla Group 
MOONBASA 
NOZONE 
O’Neill, Inc 
PARAH S.p.A 
Pentland Group 
Perry Ellis 
PVH 
Quiksilver 
Seafolly 
Seaspray 
Swimco 
The Wet Seal 
TYR Sport 
VF Corporation 
Wacoal 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Swimsuits 
Bench Dress 
Other 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Men 
Women 
Kids

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

 

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3067763-global-beachwear-market-research-report-2018                                                     

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Beachwear Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beachwear 
1.2 Beachwear Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Beachwear Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Beachwear Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Swimsuits 
1.2.4 Bench Dress 
1.2.5 Other 
1.3 Global Beachwear Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Beachwear Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Men 
1.3.3 Women 
1.3.4 Kids 
1.4 Global Beachwear Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Beachwear Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Beachwear (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Beachwear Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Beachwear Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Beachwear Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Beachwear Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.1 Global Beachwear Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.2 Global Beachwear Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.2 Global Beachwear Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.3 Global Beachwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.4 Manufacturers Beachwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Beachwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Beachwear Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Beachwear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Beachwear Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Aimer 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Aimer Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 American Apparel 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 American Apparel Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Diana Sport 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Diana Sport Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Equatorsun 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Equatorsun Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Jantzen 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Beachwear Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Jantzen Beachwear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

Continued…….

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3067763-global-beachwear-market-research-report-2018                                                               

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Facial Recognition Phone Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Automotive LED Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
View All Stories From This Author