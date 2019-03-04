Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Private Military Services | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

A private military company (PMC) is a private company providing armed combat or security services. They are one type of private security companies. PMCs refer to their staff as "security contractors" or "private military contractors". Private military companies refer to their business generally as the "private military industry" or "The Circuit". 
In 2018, the global Private Military Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Private Military Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Military Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Aegis Defence Services 
Control Risks 
Erinys International 
International Intelligence Limited 
Sandline International 
AirScan 
Academi 
Custer Battles 
G4S 
Jorge Scientific Corporation 
KBR 
MPRI, Inc. 
MVM, Inc. 
Northbridge Services Group 
Northrop Grumman 
Raytheon 
Titan Corporation 
Triple Canopy, Inc. 
Vinnell Corporation 
Slavonic Corps 
Wagner Group 
Defion Internacional 
STTEP 
Sharp End International 
Unity Resources Group

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Type I 
Type II

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
Private 
Military 
International Organization 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Private Military Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Private Military Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Private Military Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Type I 
1.4.3 Type II 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Private Military Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Government 
1.5.3 Private 
1.5.4 Military 
1.5.5 International Organization 
1.5.6 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Private Military Services Market Size 
2.2 Private Military Services Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Private Military Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Private Military Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Aegis Defence Services 
12.1.1 Aegis Defence Services Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Private Military Services Introduction 
12.1.4 Aegis Defence Services Revenue in Private Military Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Aegis Defence Services Recent Development 
12.2 Control Risks 
12.2.1 Control Risks Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Private Military Services Introduction 
12.2.4 Control Risks Revenue in Private Military Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Control Risks Recent Development 
12.3 Erinys International 
12.3.1 Erinys International Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Private Military Services Introduction 
12.3.4 Erinys International Revenue in Private Military Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Erinys International Recent Development 
12.4 International Intelligence Limited 
12.4.1 International Intelligence Limited Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Private Military Services Introduction 
12.4.4 International Intelligence Limited Revenue in Private Military Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 International Intelligence Limited Recent Development 
12.5 Sandline International 
12.5.1 Sandline International Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Private Military Services Introduction 
12.5.4 Sandline International Revenue in Private Military Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Sandline International Recent Development

