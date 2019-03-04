Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Oil | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Oil is any nonpolar chemical substance that is a viscous liquid at ambient temperatures and is both hydrophobic . Oils have a high carbon and hydrogen content and are usually flammable and surface active.Oils may be animal, vegetable, or petrochemical in origin, and may be volatile or non-volatile.[1] They are used for food (e.g., olive oil), fuel (e.g., heating oil), medical purposes (e.g., mineral oil), lubrication (e.g. motor oil), and the manufacture of many types of paints, plastics, and other materials.

The global Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Associated British Foods PLC 
Archer Daniels Midland Company  
Bunge Limited  
Wilmar International Limited  
Cargill Incorporated  
Conagra Foods 
International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited 
Unilever PLC  
United Plantations Berhad  
Ajinomoto

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Palm 
Soybean 
Rapeseed 
Sunflower 
Olive

Segment by Application 
Food 
Industrial 
Chemical 
Personal Care 
Animal Feed 
Pharmaceutical 

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Oil Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil 
1.2 Oil Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Palm 
1.2.3 Soybean 
1.2.4 Rapeseed 
1.2.5 Sunflower 
1.2.6 Olive 
1.3 Oil Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Food 
1.3.3 Industrial 
1.3.4 Chemical 
1.3.5 Personal Care 
1.3.6 Animal Feed 
1.3.7 Pharmaceutical  
1.4 Global Oil Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Oil Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Oil Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Oil Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Oil Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Business 
7.1 Associated British Foods PLC 
7.1.1 Associated British Foods PLC Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Associated British Foods PLC Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company  
7.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company  Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company  Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Bunge Limited  
7.3.1 Bunge Limited  Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Bunge Limited  Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Wilmar International Limited  
7.4.1 Wilmar International Limited  Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Wilmar International Limited  Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Cargill Incorporated  
7.5.1 Cargill Incorporated  Oil Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Cargill Incorporated  Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

