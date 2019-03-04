Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market 2019 Key Players, Segmentation and Demand Forecast to 2025

Global Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market

Global Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Description

This report focuses on the global Network Analysis Module (NAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Analysis Module (NAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Network Analysis Module (NAM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Nagios 
Cisco 
CA Technologies 
Microsoft 
Sevone 
Zabbix 
Fortinent Fortisiem 
Solarwinds 
Netscout 
Opsview 
App Neta 
Logic Monitor 
Riverbed 
Optiview XG 
Net Crunch 
Zenoss Service Dynamics 
Manage Engine

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud 
On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into 
Education 
BFSI 
Manufacturing 
Telecom and IT 
Energy 
Healthcare and Life Sciences 
Public Sector & Utilities 
Retail 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Cloud 
1.4.3 On-Premise 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Education 
1.5.3 BFSI 
1.5.4 Manufacturing 
1.5.5 Telecom and IT 
1.5.6 Energy 
1.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences 
1.5.8 Public Sector & Utilities 
1.5.9 Retail 
1.5.10 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Nagios 
12.1.1 Nagios Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.1.4 Nagios Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Nagios Recent Development 
12.2 Cisco 
12.2.1 Cisco Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development 
12.3 CA Technologies 
12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development 
12.4 Microsoft 
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.5 Sevone 
12.5.1 Sevone Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.5.4 Sevone Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Sevone Recent Development 
12.6 Zabbix 
12.6.1 Zabbix Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.6.4 Zabbix Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Zabbix Recent Development 
12.7 Fortinent Fortisiem 
12.7.1 Fortinent Fortisiem Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Network Analysis Module (NAM) Introduction 
12.7.4 Fortinent Fortisiem Revenue in Network Analysis Module (NAM) Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Fortinent Fortisiem Recent Development 

……..CONTINUED


