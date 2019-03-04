Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Synchronous Optical Networking Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market

Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market

Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Description

This report focuses on the global Synchronous Optical Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Synchronous Optical Networking development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Synchronous Optical Networking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Cisco Systems, Inc 
Alcatel-Lucent, Inc. 
Verizon Communications Inc. 
ADVA Optical Networking SE 
CIENA Corporation 
Ericsson Inc 
Fujitsu Ltd 
Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. 
JDS Uniphase Corporation 
MRV Communications Inc. 
Transmode

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) 
Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET 
Fiber Channel

Market segment by Application, split into 
Aerospace and Defense 
Governmen 
Manufactures 
Submarine 
Mining 
Transportation 
Healthcare 
Telecom

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) 
1.4.3 Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET 
1.4.4 Fiber Channel 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Synchronous Optical Networking Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense 
1.5.3 Governmen 
1.5.4 Manufactures 
1.5.5 Submarine 
1.5.6 Mining 
1.5.7 Transportation 
1.5.8 Healthcare 
1.5.9 Telecom 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc 
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc Recent Development 
12.2 Alcatel-Lucent, Inc. 
12.2.1 Alcatel-Lucent, Inc. Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.2.4 Alcatel-Lucent, Inc. Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Alcatel-Lucent, Inc. Recent Development 
12.3 Verizon Communications Inc. 
12.3.1 Verizon Communications Inc. Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.3.4 Verizon Communications Inc. Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Verizon Communications Inc. Recent Development 
12.4 ADVA Optical Networking SE 
12.4.1 ADVA Optical Networking SE Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.4.4 ADVA Optical Networking SE Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 ADVA Optical Networking SE Recent Development 
12.5 CIENA Corporation 
12.5.1 CIENA Corporation Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.5.4 CIENA Corporation Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 CIENA Corporation Recent Development 
12.6 Ericsson Inc 
12.6.1 Ericsson Inc Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.6.4 Ericsson Inc Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Ericsson Inc Recent Development 
12.7 Fujitsu Ltd 
12.7.1 Fujitsu Ltd Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Synchronous Optical Networking Introduction 
12.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd Revenue in Synchronous Optical Networking Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Fujitsu Ltd Recent Development 

