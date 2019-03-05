The Radicati Group Releases “Cloud Email and Collaboration – Market Quadrant, 2019”

A competitive analysis of Cloud Email and Collaboration platforms in North America revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players

Cloud Email and Collaboration platforms are seeing strong adoption across all verticals” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – March 5, 2019 – The latest market brief by The Radicati Group, “Cloud Email and Collaboration – Market Quadrant, 2019” provides a competitive analysis of the Cloud Email and Collaboration market. Cloud Email and Collaboration platforms offer a rich set of email and collaboration services aimed at the needs of business users.Cloud Email and Collaboration providers evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Intermedia, Microsoft, Navisite, and Rackspace.Radicati Market QuadrantsSM look only at market leaders. Leading vendors are ranked based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Mature Players,” “Specialists,” “Trail Blazers,” and “Top Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on their market share and the functionality of their solution. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, and an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



