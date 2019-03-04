Chianina Beef Loins, Rib-eyes, and Tenderloins now selling for over $45.00 Per Pound in the USA
Chianina Beef Loins, Ribeyes,Tenderloins, Top Sirloins and Chianina Burgers now available to Steak Houses, Restaurants and Individuals from Protein Brokers, LLC
The Chianina Beef originated in Italy and after years of hard work by many in the cattle industry full blooded Chianina Cattle are available in the USA. The amazing taste and texture of Chianina Beef Steaks and Burgers are desired by many and especially those that have had the ultimate Chianina Steak Dining Experience in Italy.
Marlene Seward President/CEO of Protein Brokers, LLC has announced that her Women Owned and Managed Company will be delivering Chianina Beef through out the USA. Her extensive experience in the Banking, Agriculture and Food Service Industry's has helped The 5 C Cattle Group develop a long range plan to finance, raise, process and deliver Chianina Beef in the USA.
Barney Seward VP of Protein Brokers, LLC has developed a special program that no other meat company offers. Steak Houses, Restaurants and Hotels that purchase Chianina Beef Burgers will receive a free Hickman's Family Farms Cage Free Egg to go on top of each Chianina Beef Burger purchased from Protein Brokers, LLC and the 5 C Cattle Group.
Anyone interested in more information OR TO ORDER Chianina Beef can call Protein Brokers, LLC at 720-456-8131 or email barney@theproteinbrokers.com or marlene@theproteinbrokers.com. Chianina Beef can be air freighted to your nearest airport by Protein Brokers, LLC.
Barney Seward
Protein Brokers, LLC
+1 720-475-0330
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.