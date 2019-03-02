SDWR Sponsors Grant Program for Autism Service Dogs

Autism Service Dog from SDWR SDWR is sponsoring a Grant Program for Autism Service Dogs

In recognition of April being Autism Awareness Month, SDWR is sponsoring a Grant Program for Autism Service Dogs.

MADISON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “ SDWR ,” is known for its customized training methods and proprietary scent training for their service dogs that aid those with invisible disabilities. In recognition of April being Autism Awareness Month, SDWR is sponsoring a Grant Program for Autism Service Dogs. The grant program is for individuals in North America diagnosed as being on the Autism spectrum, to include Aspergers. SDWR will be accepting applications until March 31st, 2019 at 11:59 pm. A great deal of their decision making process in determining who receives an Autism Grant will rely heavily on the essay portion of the application.SDWR, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Virginia, is one of the nation’s largest service dog providers with over 600 service dogs placed. SDWR is now serving over 1,000 families through its programs. SDWR breeds, trains, and places service dogs to adults and children with invisible disabilities such as Diabetes, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Seizure Disorders, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.SDWR will be offering several grant opportunities to help families with loved ones on the Autistic Spectrum alleviate funding efforts for their very own Autism Service Dog. SDWR is offering four $7,500 grants, two $10,000 grants, two $12,500 grants, as well as awarding one lucky family a full $25,000 Autism Service Dog Grant . For existing clients, the SDWR grant covers up to $10,000 towards an outstanding pledge or the remaining balances, whichever is less.SDWR asks that those interested in applying for an Autism Service Dog Grant opportunity read their regulations and guidelines on their website. The selection process will be based on ability to care for the service dog after placement, ability to follow SDWR’s training program, the information on the application, and participation in allowing SDWR to publish benchmark moments about the service dog and handler.SDWR has developed a proprietary and unique program for training dogs to support individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. Not only can service dogs provide an overall calming effect for the child on the autism spectrum, but there are a number of tasks the dogs can be taught too. These tasks include finding the child if lost, serving as stationary ballast in the case of elopement, and providing redirection from repetitive or self-injurious behaviors among other tasks. When paired with a service dog, children on the autism spectrum often have improved sleep patterns, increased social interaction, and a better ability to express themselves.SDWR provides high quality Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and hypoallergenic breeds (exclusively for those with verifiable allergies, additional pledge will apply) that are suitable for service work. SDWR has developed a partnership with their breeders coupled with unsurpassed training, allowing them to offer their clients another tool to better manage their life of dealing with a spectrum disorder.SDWR delivers some of the highest-quality and personable service dogs to families who are affected by an invisible illness. Unlike most other service dog organizations, SDWR’s trainers travel to the client’s home over a period of 12-18 months for continued personalized training. This is because they firmly believe that the families should receive as much training and education as their service dogs do.Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, “Until there’s a cure … there’s a dog.”In order to participate in their Autism Service Dog Grant opportunity, SDWR asks that those interested follow their regulations and guidelines on their website at www.sdwr.org/autism-grant-application To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, www.sdwr.org

Autism Service Dog Feature: Maeve's Story



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.