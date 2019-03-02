Laura Peterson Delivered Keynote at the 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference

Laura Petersen at the 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Peterson, a renowned real estate and a COO of Real Estate Risk Management or RERM, is chosen by Titanium Real Estate Network to be the guest speaker on the quarterly Q1 Titanium Conference. She was selected due to her amazing credentials in the field of real estate business.

2019 Q1 Titanium Conference is a quarterly meeting hosted by one of the leading real estate companies in the United States, Titanium Real Estate Network, intended for their staff, clients and business partners. This quarterly conference was held at Pasadena, California from Feb 18th to 20th, 2019.

The 2019 Q1 Titanium Conference hosted by the leading real estate broker in the United States is essential in setting as well as aligning the mission and vision of the company. This conference also plays a vital role for the company to let agent partners, staff members as well as vendor’s partner know the core purpose, goals, and techniques in today’s market shift in the real estate business.

It is also a way for Titanium Real Estate Network to stay relevant in the dynamically and quickly shifting business and which all participants have the same goals and mission, this is to provide their clients the best and unmatched services. A conference is a big event participated by almost sixty people including trainers, industry experts, speakers, and education sessions.

Laura Petersen is the COO of Real Estate Risk Management (RERM), and a Real Estate Mediator was chosen to give a keynote during the conference. Laura Peterson has been a panel for almost 250 lawyers in Arizona, California, Nevada as well as Hawaii. Laura maintained the most significant success rates mediating cases which she was juggling large court files. She is also a volunteer at the Civil Division of the Sacramento County Superior Court. There are a lot of essential things participants learned from Laura Peterson.

During the conference, Laura Petersen covered an assortment of topics regarding the real estate law, risk management, and preventative measures in real estate transactions.

Here at Titanium Real Estate Network, they always feature special guest speakers at their quarterly conference to equip their agent partners, staff members, as well as vendor partners to face the all the real life challenges that might come up during transactions.

Have a question on buying and selling a property a home? The simplicity or complexity of it doesn’t matter. This conference helps a lot. This conference gives participants tips on how to deal with clients and how to sell their properties fast and easy.

