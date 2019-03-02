TAG Co-Secretary Walid Phares Discusses Warsaw Conference with Top Polish Officials

From left to right, Deputy Director Jacek Foks, Dr. Slawomir Debski, Polish Prime Minister's Chief Foreign Policy Advisor and Director of the Polish Institute of International Affairs, Dr Walid Phares, Co-Secretary General of the Transatlantic Parliamenta AMCD Community Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During their visit to Washington to meet with Trump Administration officials, a delegation of Polish officials met with the Co Secretary General of the Transatlantic Parliamentary Group (TAG), Dr Walid Phares to discuss post Warsaw Conference ideas. The delegation included Dr Slawomir Debski, the Polish Prime Minister's Chief Foreign Policy Advisor and Director of the Polish Institute of International Affairs, and his Deputy Director Jacek Foks. The visit to DC was organized by Poland Ambassador Piotr Wilczek. All three officials are key-players in strengthening the US-Polish alliance to advance the mutual interests and values of both nations.

Dr Debski briefed Dr Phares, about the road to the Warsaw Conference, the various challenges lying ahead and the efforts by the Polish Government to reach out to a large array of countries and foundations to produce the largest consensus regarding the next steps. Dr Debski, along with his US counterparts, is working on a framework for a long-term Warsaw process to address the entirety of the Middle East Security dialogue. In his turn, Dr Phares renewed his support to the Warsaw Process and reassured Dr Debski of the support of many members of Congress and the European Parliament. Phares stated. "In addition to Governments and lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic, a large number of civil society groups and NGOs from the US, to Europe and the MENA region, are eager to work with the Warsaw process and to be included.”

In addition, the leaders of the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy (AMCD) support the Warsaw process and call on both the US and the European Union to include the causes of civil societies and minorities in Warsaw's platform.

Iranian American and AMCD vice-chair, Hossein Khorram, is truly grateful to the Trump Administration for putting the life and liberty of the Iranian people ahead of our own financial gain. “I hope our European allies will listen to their consciences,” he said. “Exiting the Iran nuclear deal would apply more pressure upon the non-elected, self-appointed leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and force them to respect their international obligations, starting with the rights of the Iranian people guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

“We support the Warsaw process wholeheartedly,” added AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “We stand ready to aid the process and look forward to a peaceful Middle East in which the human rights of all peoples are protected.”



