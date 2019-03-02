XinFin Blockchain Network at TreeHacks, Stanford University’s Premier Hackathon

standford university hackathon 1 standford university hackathon 2

XinFin invites ongoing open source contribution from developers for developing Corda-XinFin cross interoperability bridge for applications deployed on R3 Corda.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, XinFin sponsored TreeHacks, Stanford University’s premier hackathon . More than 800 students from the world’s best engineering schools participated in the TreeHacks Hackathon and created incredible projects.At Hackathon, XinFin’s focus areas were the development of cross blockchain interoperability of XinFin Network with R3 Corda Network& improvement of XinFin DPoS Consensus (XDPoS) for efficiency and scalability with KYC enforced nodes making it suitable for Institution and Government use case adoption.XinFin extended its Documentation, API, and TestNet to hackers and developers so that they can develop smart contracts on the XinFin Private Network.Other sponsors at the TreeHacks Hackathon included big names like Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and Facebook.XinFin Team at the TreeHacks HackathonAlan Lai, a Blockchain Engineer at UC Berkeley and a XinFin Representative introduced XinFin and explained the importance of an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain for global trade and finance to the audience. Hundreds of developers and blockchain enthusiasts showed their interest in XinFin technology and were keen to explore its use cases, dApps, and open source APIs.Some of the developers got hands-on experience in XinFin technology and set up masternodes and created smart contracts using MyContract.While some had queries, few came up with meaningful ideas and suggestions to enhance and/or build upon XinFin technology. Alan even received multiple proposals for collaboration and knowledge sharing at the event.XinFin invites Community for Open HackathonXinFin invites ongoing open source contribution from developers and hackers for developing Corda-XinFin interoperability bridge for applications deployed on R3 Corda.For all those who want to set up masternodes, can click here: https://xinfin.org/setup-masternode.php Have queries, join our Telegram Developer Channel.Rewards of up to $10000 worth XDC shall be awarded to submissions that are accepted as solutions to open-problem statements. Please check the open-problem statements on XinFin GitHub here: https://github.com/XinFinOrg/Open-Hackathon Summer Internships at XinFinXinFin has been continuously reaching out to top universities like UC Berkeley and Stanford University for recruiting the best talent. At the event, XinFin received numerous applications for potential summer internships from the Bay Area and will be involving this global talent in various projects.Those who are interested to learn more about XinFin and opportunities at XinFin can visit our website.About XinFin Hybrid BlockchainXinFin is an open source enterprise-ready Hybrid Blockchain for Global Trade and Finance. It combines the power of Public & Private Blockchains with interoperable smart contracts. XinFin is fully EVM compatible. For more information on XinFin please visit www.xinfin.org or learn more about XinFin in this video.Developer Community Resource: https://docs.xinfin.org/docs XinFin Network: http://xinfin.network/#stats Follow XinFin on:Twitter: @XinFin_OfficialLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xinfin/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/xinfin/ Telegram: https://t.me/xinfin About TreeHacksTreeHacks is an annual hackathon conducted at Stanford University where developers turn crazy ideas into real stuff. Hundreds of hackers from across the globe gather and build something they’re passionate about. The top technical talent codes, tests, experiments, and plays around existing and new APIs and products from the sponsors and the participating companies.For more information on TreeHacks, please visit at https://www.treehacks.com/



