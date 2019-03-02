Bullying and Crime Victim Survivor Founds National Advocacy Holiday, Makes History

National Making The First Move Day®

Louisiana Resident Founds National Advocacy Holiday to Combat Reports that Louisiana is the No. 1 Worst State With Bullying Occurrences and Remedies.

START MAKING THE FIRST MOVE TOWARDS BULLYING PREVENTION AND RECOVERY IN ALL FORMS™” — Greshun De Bouse™

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As seen in Chase's Calendar of Events nationwide and approved for National Day Calendar inclusion, National Making The First Move Day® is an all-inclusive national advocacy holiday celebrated annually on April 7 for kids, families, and persons of all ages, demographics and backgrounds to START MAKING THE FIRST MOVE TOWARDS BULLYING PREVENTION AND RECOVERY IN ALL FORMS™. The holiday was founded by Shreveport, LA resident and First Move Life Coaching LLC founder/owner Greshun De Bouse™ in response to her own challenges "making the first move" after bullying and criminal victimization, to combat statistics that deemed Louisiana the #1 worst state with bullying occurrences and remedies, and to address the increasing bullying and bullycide rates worldwide. Amazingly, within a span of just two weeks in 2019 alone, Greshun De Bouse™ and National Making The First Move Day® received recognition/proclamations from multiple mayors to show commitment to the already existent National Making The First Move Day® bullying prevention and recovery movement. Such mayors include Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, LA, Mayor Donald J. Villere of Mandeville, LA-a neighboring city of New Orleans, LA-which was presented at the February 28, 2019 City Council Meeting, Mayor Ronnie Walker of Ruston, LA-which will be presented the first week of March 2019; Mayor John H. Lemoine of Marksville, LA; and more mayors are expected to issue proclamations in coming months.As if this was not extraordinary enough, on February 25, 2019, the legendary Bern Nadette Stanis aka "Thelma from Good Times" recognized Greshun De Bouse™ in a supportive and lengthy Facebook post for her bullying prevention and recovery advocacy for the bullied disabled-using the official National Making The First Move Day® hashtag #mtfmoveday Further, Greshun De Bouse™ has officially made history by founding National Making The First Move Day®. According to verified historical records, Greshun De Bouse™ is the FIRST Louisiana resident of Shreveport in 25 years and likely EVER to found a national advocacy holiday accepted in Chase's Calendar.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.