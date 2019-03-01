Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Meeting with Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (left), Dr. Joshua Weinstein (center), Mr. Ezra Friedlander (right) Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (left), Dr. Joshua Weinstein (right) Mr. Ezra Friedlander (left), Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (center), Dr. Joshua Weinstein (right)

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein visited Shema Kolainu to meet students and learn more about plans to expand the school.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 1st, 2019, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosted Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein , the newly elected Assemblyman for the New York’s 48th District.In January 2019, Assemblyman Eichenstein was appointed to serve on a few prominent committees, including Aging, Cities, Housing, Real Property Taxation, and Social Services that provide him with an opportunity to address significant needs of his district. Today’s meeting with Dr. Weinstein, CEO and Founder of the SKHOV school and center was focused on a discussion of plans for the future expansion of the school and increasing the number of students to be served.Currently, SKHOV assists over 1,000 children from ages 3 to 11, in school and center-based programs. Due to the rapidly growing demand for placements of developmentally disabled children, SKHOV kicked off a “Raise the Roof” building campaign. Monies totaling $6,000,000 have been spent to complete Phase 1 – the construction of the original structure (1st and 2nd floors). In Phase 2, the school hopes to add 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors. The 5th floor, a one of a kind, will have Domed Rooftop Sports Center for Autism & All Special Abilities, Library and Technology Center, and High-Tech Sensory Gym & Equipment. The new floors will accommodate new classrooms and more than 100 new students. The school and center will also be able to increase the number of staff and service providers."It was an honor and privilege to visit Shema Kolainu and meet with Dr. Weinstein to discuss the future expansion of the school. It takes a village to raise a child, and Shema Kolainu helps us make sure no child ever gets left behind. I look forward to working with them to meet the needs of all of our community's children," said Assemblyman Eichenstein.-----------Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.To learn more:Media contact:Malwina Buldys, mbuldys@skhov.org



