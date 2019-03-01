Biggest Catalog of Amazon Software Launches in March 2019

FBAcatalog.com FBA Software Catalog For Amazon Sellers

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skylup, a software company focused on eCommerce solutions, announced today the launch of software catalog for Amazon Sellers at fbacatalog.com

FBA Catalog made to help Amazon Sellers to better understand the marketplace they are working within, and make well-informed decisions about FBA Software they fit best. It's a web resource that features a streamlined, simplified design and improved functionality, which is regularly updated with new tools and solutions for the Amazon ecosystem.

The catalog will be free for visitors. Also, the catalog will accept applications from FBA software companies for a paid listing of their products. Clients can choose between Standard or Premium listing, depending on their needs in exposure.

Skylup Limited is a software consulting company at heart, but on a mission to empower the next wave of independent online entrepreneurs. The last couple of years' team was working hard to help Amazon Sellers take a business to the next level.



