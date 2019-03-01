AMCD Calls on Middle Eastern Communities in Venezuela to Support Guaido

Interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó meets with US Vice President Pence in Bogota (photo AFP-Jiji)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy, an umbrella organization representing the Middle Eastern and North African diaspora in the United States, calls on the Lebanese, Syrian, Palestinian and other Middle Eastern communities in Venezuela to renounce the Maduro socialist dictatorship and embrace freedom and democracy by throwing their support to interim President Juan Guaidó.

Said AMCD co-chair, John Hajjar, ”To quote Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council, ‘We must put Socialism on trial and convict it.’ Exhibit A in that trial should be Venezuela, a once prosperous and proud nation whose poor inhabitants have now been reduced to searching for food in the trash."

“Our ancestors fled oppression in the Middle East,” said AMCD co-Chair, Tom Harb. “Now, we, their descendants, must fight oppression on this continent. We call on all Middle Easterners in Venezuela to courageously stand against the socialist lie. Support Guaidó! Support Freedom!”



